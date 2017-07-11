Human capital: Logistics industry's growth driver

Globe Express Services invests in empowering and engaging employees

End

-- July 11, 2017Human development as the most important capital investment among other resources such as land and finances remains one of the most often neglected aspects of business, where training of employees are often limited to basic understanding of job functions, as the cost and benefits are often measured in terms of direct impact on the bottom line. Reports have shown that companies with satisfied employees outperform their competition by 20 per cent and increase their earnings by 1.2 to 1.7 per cent.Recognizing the value of investing in human capital for the business to thrive and contribute to economic development, Globe Express Services (GES) has placed education and training of its employees as among its most important investments. The company believes that investing in human capital involves spending on time, energy and money to develop the skills and capabilities of the people working within the company - whether it is on the frontline, sales, supervision or at the management level.The logistics company recently conducted a training session for 46 of its employees at Le Méridien Hotel, Jeddah, focused on addressing the biggest challenges in the logistics industry and a workshop on customer service aimed at empowering and engaging its team in Saudi Arabia. GES has found that investing in employee training does not only improve productivity and efficiency; the impact also extends to cost reductions and significant savings on resources.Mustapha Kawam, President and CEO of GES, said: "Businesses have various economic resources that they can capitalize on in order to grow, including human capital. Even though the importance of investing in the wellbeing of employees has been recognized by many companies, it still takes a lot of dedication and sincerity to be able to truly value the human power that goes into the business. Globe Express Services has reached the level of where it is now through the support and ingenuity of our employees. The human energy that goes into the work day after day is in fact an invaluable asset that cannot be traded or sold, which is why continuous training and education is an essential part of our operations."Lara Assaf, Global HR Manager, GES commented: "Investing in the training and education of our staff is part of our long-term strategy which helps us continue to develop better services for our clients. Saudi Arabia is a big logistics and supply chain market and it demands a strong and highly-capable team to be able to engage with customers, improve efficiency and master our logistics strategies to win our customers' trust. When our employees are empowered, it is easy for them to engage at work and contribute positively to the needs of customers because creating a positive environment is essential.""The complexity of the logistics sector requires constant human capital development as knowledge and skills evolve together with the technology as well as with the challenges that continue to affect the business. So it is important that we do not overlook the need for training and educational growth of our staff, which are the core operators of all other company assets," concluded Kawam.