Social Marketing – Making A Difference To Individuals And Communities

Perfect Circle is a leading social marketing company dedicated to tackling engrained social health issues, behaviours and problems across society.
 
 
LONDON - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you seen today's headlines?

The chances are in next hour you will be on your iPhone or tablet browsing the Sky headlines.  Not a good idea if you are looking for inspiration!

The media is dominated by tragic events, injustice, and social problems that are a symptom of the society in which we live. Much of which is self-inflicted.

We must be aware, of course, that the media is designed to create news so that we read it – sometimes by distorting or sensationalising the truth.

Whether you like (or believe) what you read or not, here in the UK we do have a number of health, social and wider education problems, and we all have a part to play in making a response to redress the balance.

Social marketing agencies have a big job to do

Perfect Circle in London and Manchester, is a social marketing agency that embraces the need for positive social change.

Experts in delivering behavioural change campaigns across healthcare, education and sports and leisure industries, Perfect Circle innovates ideas and projects that connect with social needs on a wide scale basis.

Delivering campaigns that inspire people to change their behaviours

Delivering positive messages that inspire individuals, communities and society as a whole, to change behaviours, the internet is full of examples of what social marketing campaigns have achieved in different health, sports and education contexts.

"We are an agency that wants to make a difference - to promote ideas, concepts, support networks and resources, that connect with needs and inspire people to change their behaviours, decision-making and lifestyles," said Oliver Morton, Director at Perfect Circle.

He goes onto say: "While we love coming up with creative campaign ideas, this is all worthless if it doesn't have an impact – and that's what we aim for.  To create powerful projects that change things – for the better."

What is social marketing about?

Social marketing is about promoting awareness, focusing thoughts, encouraging change, spotlighting issues, improving communities, sustaining behaviour change, inspiring belief and encouraging people to aim high.  But that's just the start.

From tackling obesity, alcoholism and anti-social behaviours, to promoting good behaviours, better health awareness and the benefits of exercising, social marketing is a framework for change across society.

