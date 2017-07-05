News By Tag
ServiceNow Promotes Jade Global to ServiceNow Silver Services Partner
Jade Global advances to the elite ServiceNow Silver tier partnership from Bronze partnership in just over a year
The Silver partner status is conferred on partners who have completed multiple implementations with an average customer satisfaction score of 8.2 or better on a scale of 0 to 10. Jade has successfully completed several implementations with an average CSAT score of 9. The Silver tier partnership also requires a certain number of active implementations, certified Implementation Specialists, CSAT responses, and multiple product competencies. The enhanced partner status is a testimony to Jade's capabilities and their highly skilled and certified ServiceNow consultants.
Karan Yaramada, the CEO of Jade Global said, "We have come a long way since the beginning of our partnership with ServiceNow in March, 2014. We are proud of delivering high quality implementation and customer satisfaction. Our constant endeavor is to provide the highest quality of service to our clients' evolving needs, and this ideology has acted as a catalyst for us to introduce new solutions and accelerators built on the ServiceNow platform to our clients. With the upgraded partnership status, we are set to deliver bigger projects to our client base."
Jade Global, one of the selected few Silver partners globally, specializes in implementing the entire ServiceNow applications portfolio, including IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, IT Business Management, and the platform. Jade Global's plethora of accelarators and solutions also includes JadeConnect – the first and only ServiceNow certified integration solution for Oracle EBS.
About Jade Global
Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT outsourcing company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in San Diego, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Boston, and Pune, and Hyderabad in India. With more than 700 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade's global team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive its customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at www.jadeglobal.com. (http://www.jadeglobal.com)
