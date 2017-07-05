 
News By Tag
* ServiceNow partner
* ServiceNow silver partner
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

ServiceNow Promotes Jade Global to ServiceNow Silver Services Partner

Jade Global advances to the elite ServiceNow Silver tier partnership from Bronze partnership in just over a year
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
ServiceNow partner
ServiceNow silver partner

Industry:
Software

Location:
San Jose - California - US

Subject:
Partnerships

SAN JOSE, Calif. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Jade Global Inc., a premier Cloud-focused integration, consulting, and IT outsourcing company, and a leading provider of ServiceNow services and solutions, today announced that it is now a ServiceNow Silver Services Partner. The achievement recognizes Jade Global's demonstrated excellence in implementing ServiceNow applications and attaining high customer satisfaction.

The Silver partner status is conferred on partners who have completed multiple implementations with an average customer satisfaction score of 8.2 or better on a scale of 0 to 10. Jade has successfully completed several implementations with an average CSAT score of 9. The Silver tier partnership also requires a certain number of active implementations, certified Implementation Specialists, CSAT responses, and multiple product competencies. The enhanced partner status is a testimony to Jade's capabilities and their highly skilled and certified ServiceNow consultants.

Karan Yaramada, the CEO of Jade Global said, "We have come a long way since the beginning of our partnership with ServiceNow in March, 2014. We are proud of delivering high quality implementation and customer satisfaction. Our constant endeavor is to provide the highest quality of service to our clients' evolving needs, and this ideology has acted as a catalyst for us to introduce new solutions and accelerators built on the ServiceNow platform to our clients. With the upgraded partnership status, we are set to deliver bigger projects to our client base."

Jade Global, one of the selected few Silver partners globally, specializes in implementing the entire ServiceNow applications portfolio, including IT Service Management, IT Operations Management, IT Business Management, and the platform. Jade Global's plethora of accelarators and solutions also includes JadeConnect – the first and only ServiceNow certified integration solution for Oracle EBS.

About Jade Global
Jade Global is a premier Advisory, Integration, Testing, Cloud & Consulting Services, Business Solutions and IT outsourcing company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in San Diego, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Boston, and Pune, and Hyderabad in India. With more than 700 employees worldwide, Jade Global is a trusted partner of choice to its clients. Jade's global team of experts successfully deliver business and technology solutions across diverse industries to drive its customers' long term growth and success. Learn more at  www.jadeglobal.com. (http://www.jadeglobal.com)

End
Source:Jade Global
Email:***@jadeglobal.com Email Verified
Tags:ServiceNow partner, ServiceNow silver partner
Industry:Software
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JadeGlobal Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share