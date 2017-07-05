News By Tag
Korenix JetWave 4020 Stood Out at the 2017 Asia Logistic Expo
From 6/7-6/9, Korenix has successfully exhibited at the 2017 Asia Logistic Expo held in Shanghai.
Korenix Wireless products were highlighted because of the flexibility of deployment in logistic applications. Among the highlighted products, the JetWave 4020/4020E Industrial Dual Band Dual Radio 802.11ac Wireless AP caught most eyeballs. It stood out because of a few reasons:
1. Industry leading 802.11ac WIFI performance
2. IP67 Water-proof, -40~70℃ operating temperature
3. EN50121-4 EMC protection
With the great success on exhibiting at the Asia Logistic Expo 2017, Korenix will display more products and technologies on the upcoming shows in Shanghai and Germany. The distributors, partners, and friends of Korenix are sincerely invited to join Korenix at the global exhibitions.
• Visit Korenix website to learn more about the JetWave 4020/4020E Industrial Dual Band Dual Radio 802.11ac Wireless AP
• More information about Korenix global exhibitions please visit Korenix website at the Event page.
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
