July 2017
Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Worth $9.9 Bilion

 
 
LONDON - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report the Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Military Training Market Report 2017-2027

Top Companies, Forecasts & Analysis For Airborne, Ground, Maritime & Other Simulation & Training Platforms, with National Market Forecasts, and Global Market Forecasts of Airborne S&T Submarket by Application (Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV) and Ground S&T Submarket by Application (Combat, Vehicle) indicates that the global military simulation market will see $9.9bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said "The military simulation and virtual training market is about to enter a period of phenomenal growth and innovation. The next ten years will see the large-scale use of military simulation systems, significant growth in the emerging markets, but also a range of R&D projects and innovations in the commercial sector of other technologies which could become game-changers subject to their successful integration in military simulation and virtual training systems designed for the defence sector. Defence departments across the world are expected to increase spending on military simulation owing to budgetary constraints and efficacy of simulations in terms of reducing the amount of live training essential to keep soldiers ready for missions. Vulnerabilities to asymmetric threats such as terrorism are expected to encourage investment in new, non-traditional defensive and offensive capabilities.

The 425+ page report contains 300+ tables and charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Military simulation and virtual training systems market. Visiongain provides   forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 4 leading military simulation and virtual training systems submarkets, namely  airborne, ground, maritime, and other simulation & training systems. Airborne and ground S&T are then themselves broken down into sets of submarkets for the global market - Airborne: Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Ground: Combat, and Vehicle.

The 454 report offers market forecasts and analysis for 12 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering more than 10 companies leading the field in Military simulation and virtual training systems.

The Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Military Training Market Report 2017-2027

Top Companies, Forecasts & Analysis For Airborne, Ground, Maritime & Other Simulation & Training Platforms, with National Market Forecasts, and Global Market Forecasts of Airborne S&T Submarket by Application (Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV) and Ground S&T Submarket by Application (Combat, Vehicle) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the military simulation and virtual training systems market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the simulation and virtual training industry.

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100.

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
