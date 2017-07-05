News By Tag
Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Worth $9.9 Bilion
Top Companies, Forecasts & Analysis For Airborne, Ground, Maritime & Other Simulation & Training Platforms, with National Market Forecasts, and Global Market Forecasts of Airborne S&T Submarket by Application (Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV) and Ground S&T Submarket by Application (Combat, Vehicle) indicates that the global military simulation market will see $9.9bn in spending in 2017.
The lead analyst of the report said "The military simulation and virtual training market is about to enter a period of phenomenal growth and innovation. The next ten years will see the large-scale use of military simulation systems, significant growth in the emerging markets, but also a range of R&D projects and innovations in the commercial sector of other technologies which could become game-changers subject to their successful integration in military simulation and virtual training systems designed for the defence sector. Defence departments across the world are expected to increase spending on military simulation owing to budgetary constraints and efficacy of simulations in terms of reducing the amount of live training essential to keep soldiers ready for missions. Vulnerabilities to asymmetric threats such as terrorism are expected to encourage investment in new, non-traditional defensive and offensive capabilities.
The 425+ page report contains 300+ tables and charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Military simulation and virtual training systems market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the 4 leading military simulation and virtual training systems submarkets, namely airborne, ground, maritime, and other simulation & training systems. Airborne and ground S&T are then themselves broken down into sets of submarkets for the global market - Airborne: Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Ground: Combat, and Vehicle.
The 454 report offers market forecasts and analysis for 12 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering more than 10 companies leading the field in Military simulation and virtual training systems.
The Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Military Training Market Report 2017-2027
Top Companies, Forecasts & Analysis For Airborne, Ground, Maritime & Other Simulation & Training Platforms, with National Market Forecasts, and Global Market Forecasts of Airborne S&T Submarket by Application (Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV) and Ground S&T Submarket by Application (Combat, Vehicle) report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the military simulation and virtual training systems market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the simulation and virtual training industry.
