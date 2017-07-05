Waiwera reinforces love, loyalty to the UAE – gifts Baby Emarat lifetime supply of water

Ahmed Al Raeesi, Chairman of Adyton One General Tr

--Company continues campaign to express its gratitude & patriotic fervour for UAEReinforcing its love and loyalty to the UAE, Waiwera Artesian Water – the world's leading mineral water brand, has announced a landmark decision to gift the new-born Baby Emarat free lifetime supply of water.was born to Kuwaiti parents on Saturday, July 1, 2017. The couple, decided to name the new-born Emarat to express their love, patriotic fervour and respect to the UAE.The decision to gift lifetime supply of Waiwera water, which is world renowned for its unmatched taste and health qualities, to Baby Emarat is part of the company's strategy to support unique UAE-focused initiatives.The decision by Waiwera is a continuation of its campaign launched in November 2016 to coincide with the UAE National Day celebrations. Held under the theme 'Express Your Love for UAE', the company expressed their sense of belonging to the nation by distributing the UAE flag along with the Waiwera Artesian water bottles to the residents across the country.Ahmed Al Raeesi, Chairman of Adyton One General Trading – the distributors of Waiwera water in the Middle East, said: "Waiwera is committed to the cause of the UAE. The company congratulates and appreciates the parents of Baby Emarat for this unique gesture and honouring the UAE in this way, which clearly reflects their love for the country."He added: "As a company, we salute the pioneering achievements of the wise leadership for their vision and country's growth march and aims to play a responsible role in this journey. We also extend our warm wishes to Baby Emarat and the family," he added.Since 1875, Waiwera has drawn its water from an artesian aquifer in one of the purest places on Earth, New Zealand's Waiwera Valley. The first premium bottled water from the Southern Hemisphere; Waiwera was voted the world's best water in 2008 by Decanter Magazine and has also won prestigious design awards.Adyton One General Trading has acquired the distribution rights for Waiwera Artesian Water across the UAE and Middle East. Founded in 2012, the company is in partnership with the Armed Forces Cooperative Society and part of HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises.Shadi Abou AssiInto All Marketing Solutions04/ 4211568