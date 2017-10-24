News By Tag
AMD updates from Rafael, NGC, Lockheed Martin and MBDA at Air Missile Defence Technology 2017
With many nations increasing budgets to strengthen their collective defense structures, particularly the development of air and missile defence capabilities, many solution providers continue to enhance and develop next-generation platforms to secure contracts and collaborations. This is one of the key focuses of the conference, which takes place on the 24th and 25th of October in Prague.
Featured experts from Northrop Grumman, Rafael, MBDA, Lockheed Martin UK and Weibel Scientific will lead exclusive presentations and case studies at the event, including:
· The Value of Open Systems Integration to Enable Joint Missile Defence Operations
Brigadier General Kenneth Todorov USAF (Ret'd), Director, Global Air and Missile Defence, Northrop Grumman
· MIC4AD - Rafael's Unified C4I System for Air & Missile Defence
Colonel Meir Ben Shaya (Ret'd), C4I SME & Business Development Manager, Rafael
· Extended Naval Air and Missile Defence
Fabio Bonanni, Head of Air Defence Architectures and Italy Technology, MBDA
· Considerations for the Development of a Single Integrated GBAD Solution to Meet Today's and Tomorrow's Airborne Threat Set
Ian Spillane, Chief Engineer, Mission Support, Lockheed Martin UK
· How to Use Known Technology in a New Setting to Gain Strategic Advantage in IAMD
Lars Krogh Vammen, Business Development Manager, Weibel Scientific A/S
Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The conference will also feature senior military representation from nations including France, Netherlands, USA and the V4 (Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia) who will explore further integration air defence and air policing for Central and Eastern Europe in an exclusive panel discussion.
The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/
For those interested in attending, the final Early Bird discount of £100 for online registrations expires on 29th September.
2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
