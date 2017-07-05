News By Tag
40DollarLogo Launched Free DIY Logo Maker
In less than 7 days from launch, more than 400 logos were created using the tool which is a sign that it's going to be very popular, specially among the new businesses who may not want to spend on custom designed logos initially.
During launch, 40DollarLogo staff was quoted as saying, "There are many so-called free logo makers but when you try them, they will ask you pay if want to use or download the logo that you create using their tools. And this is why we created Logo Factory so anyone can create and download the logo free of cost."
Logo Factory DIY logo maker isn't completely free but it helps users create and download JPG version of the logo free of cost which is good enough for many. You need to pay a small fee if you need the source vector files or high resolution images of logo. Vector files are useful for printing purpose and don't pixelate when their size is increased.
To try the logo maker, visit https://logofactory.40dollarlogo.com/
About 40DollarLogo: 40DollarLogo is a branding studio offering custom logo design services since 2013. They are considered one of the most affordable custom logo design service and more than 6000 businesses globally have used their services.
About Sopan Technologies: Sopan Technologies is the parent firm of 40DollarLogo and is an award winning digital marketing agency based in New Delhi capital region, India. To know more, please visit https://www.sopantech.com
