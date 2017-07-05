Leukemia Therapeutics Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Leukemia Therapeutics Market- Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2025

Contact

Mr. Shah

+1-206-701-6702

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Mr. Shah+1-206-701-6702

End

-- Leukemia is a cancer of blood cells and therefore, are occasionally referred to as 'blood cancer'. Most blood cells are formed in the bone marrow. In leukemia, undeveloped blood cells become cancer. Leukemia can be either acute or chronic. Acute leukemia is a fast growing cancer, which usually gets worse rapidly. Chronic leukemia is a slow growing cancer, which gets worse slowly over time period. The treatment and diagnosis of leukemia depends on the type of blood cell affected and whether the leukemia is chronic or acute. Every day, billions of new blood cells are produced in the bone marrow most of them red cells. However, leukemia leads to abnormally high production of white cells. These leukemia cells cannot fight infection the way normal white blood cells do, and in time adversely affect the way major organs function. Eventually, there this not enough red blood cells to supply oxygen, enough platelets to clot the blood, or enough normal white blood cells to fight infection.According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U. S. in 2013, 45,360 people were diagnosed with leukemia, leading to 23,549 fatalities (13,625 men and 9,924 women). Leukemia is frequently considered as a children's condition, though it mainly affects adults. The condition is more prevalent among men than women, and more in Caucasians than African Americans.Leukemia Therapeutics MarketOn the basis of disease condition, the global leukemia therapeutics market is classified into:· Acute lymphocytic leukemia· Chronic lymphocytic leukemia· Acute myeloid leukemia· Chronic myeloid leukemiaOn the basis of treatment, the global leukemia therapeutics market is classified into:· Immunotherapy· Targeted Therapy· Bone Marrow Transplant· Stem Cell TherapyHigh diagnosis rate in developed economies supporting the leukemia therapeutics market growth in those regionsAccording to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), around 14.1 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2012, resulting in around 8.2 million fatalities. Around 19.3 million new cases of cancer are projected to be diagnosed by 2025. Leukemia cases are projected to be more in the developed world regions such as North America and Europe, owing to genetic factors caused by enhanced radiation exposure. Environmental factors and unhealthy lifestyles are the factors which add to the count. There are about 54,270 new cases of leukemia in the U. S. each year. Leukemia makes up about 3% of all new cancer cases. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, stated that up to one third of the cancer cases which occur in economically developed countries such as the US, and Europe owing to lack of physical activity, overweight (obesity), and/or poor nutrition. Additionally, the demand for effective and safe treatment is gaining prevalence in the market. Around 90% of the leukemia occur in the middle age and develops with the aging. Thus, leukemia therapeutics market is composed to grow with the rise in aging population and increasing incidences of leukemia.Similarly, in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China, and India, the leukemia therapeutics market is expected to grow promptly due to presence of high unmet needs. However, low diagnosis rate of leukemia and lack of proper healthcare facilities in few Asian and African countries is deterring the leukemia therapeutics market growth in these regions.Key players operating in the global leukemia therapeutics market are GSK, Eisai C., Pfizer, Biogen, Celgene, Novartis AG, Genzyme Corporation, Roche, and Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMS). Companies are following new growth strategies such as product launch, product pipeline, merger & acquisitions, clinical trials and collaboration & agreements, to gain competitive advantage. For example, Novartis recently launched tyrosine kinase receptor FLT-3 for the treatment of leukemia. Pfizer implemented product expansion strategy to capture major market share, received Food and Drug Approval (FDA) for its Bosulif drug.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.