Quick steps to change Gmail Profile picture
It may be that your display picture may not be as good as you may be thinking of.
Steps to change Gmail profile picture:
Step 1: Open a browser of your choice so that you can open your mail account and ensure that you have sound internet connection.
Step 2: Login to the mail account with the account id and password and then click on the Gear icon and then down the list Settings from the available options.
Step 3: Users can now easily click on Change Picture which would be available in the My Picture section.
Step 4: Now that you have kept a picture that needs to be updated so now select or upload a new picture.
Step 5: Users will also get cropping options through which they can also select the portion of the photo that users are willing to show.
Step 6: After having made all the necessary changes users can finally click on Apply Changes so that all the changes that have been made have been saved successfully and also enjoy the choice of profile picture.
