News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 2nd International Festival Of Ibn Battuta
TRAVEL COMMUNITY CELEBRATES THE LEGACY OF IBN BATTUTA "Traveling—it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." – Ibn Battuta
Mohamed Dekkak, the Honorary Chairman of the Association, says the theme – "Travelers, the Ambassadors of Peace", was chosen to promote how the culture of traveling can be a driver of PEACE. As travel widens a person's understanding of the world, the festival encourages travelers into playing the role as ambassadors of peace and to have a deeper understanding of the vast cultural diversities.
The association President Aziz Benami states, "This event is an excellent opportunity to shed light on Ibn Battuta's travels, and adventures. It's also a great chance to present the ideas he developed after his travels that convey values such as wisdom and courage, which made him an outstanding character."
TRAVEL COMMUNITY CELEBRATES THE LEGACY OF IBN BATTUTA
"Traveling—it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller."
Traveling can lead to many significant discoveries just like Ibn Battuta, a curious young man who traveled the world for almost 30 years. At the end his journey, he has contributed immensely in the area of travel literature and geography.
A travel and cultural festival, this four-day stimulating event features the journey of Ibn Battuta and some of the history's world travelers presented through a series of social activities such as conferences, carnival parades, film shows, street art and exhibitions, gala dinner and much more.
This international travel festival is presented by the Moroccan Association of Ibn Battuta. The organization, founded in June 2015was established by tourism professionals and cultural heritage advocates. It is the world's first association created and dedicated to promoting the "Prince of Travelers" Ibn Battuta, his journeys, his travels and his life.
ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF IBN BATTUTA:
The International Festival of Ibn Battuta now on its second year aims to promote the culture of world travel. The festival brings together people coming from international travel communities to engage in different meaningful discoveries and to continue to keep Ibn Battuta's literary legacy alive. For more information, visit https://ibnbattuta.ma/
Contact
Sarah Garcia
***@ibnbattuta.ma
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse