Luxury watch auction Timepeaks supports 16 languages
Leatherball, Inc.(Tokyo Japan) increased numbers of support languages from 11 to 16 for luxury preowned watch auction Timepeaks」
The main office is located in shibuya, Tokyo. Hitoshi Kyou, the CEO of Leatherball recently increased the number of support languages from 11 to 16 for worldwide customer's convenience.
The newly-added languages are Russian, Portuguese, Malaysian, Polish, and Dutch.
■About Timepeaks
Timepeaks is an international luxury watch auction website started in 2012,
and has about 22,300 customers from 73 different countries. From Japan, more than 4300 users are registered in Timepeaks,
and there are 182 professional buyers.
visit us at https://timepeaks.com
■The background: Why We Increased Support Languages
Thanks to the constant interest and purchase from the worldwide customers,
Timepeaks decided to add Russian, Portueguese, Malaysian, Dutch, and Polish for customer's convenience.
Since January 2017 until now, Timepeaks has sold items to 26 different nations,
and the purchase rate has become 149% compared to that of last year.
In order to satisfy worldwide customer's needs and provide convenience, we decided to support more languages.
■The Ranking
The below is the estimated rate of the purchase per nations.
1. Australia 28% 2. Singapore 17%, 3. HongKong 13%, 4.Japan 8%, 5.USA 6%, 6. Thailand 3%, 7.UK 3%, 8.France 2%, 9.South Africa 2%, 10. Switzerland 2%.
Most of the items are sent out from Japan, but recently some items are being sent from other countries such as Hongkong, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, India, Malaysia, the U.S. and the Philippines.
It is our aim to become a reliable International Market that provides the best for the customers not only from Japan, but also from the worldwide.
■The growth of Web Access
Compared to last year, Timepeaks has achieved a remarkable development during January 2017 to June 2017 with the result of session 222%, and the users 264%.
■About the Application
Timepeak provides both iOS application an the Android application. The total number of installation is more than 50,000 as of right now.
■About the Company
Company: Leatherball, Inc.
Address: 5th floor Shibuya Sanchome Bldg., 3-18-4 Shibuya Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan 150-0002
URL：http://leatherball.jp
TEL/FAX +81 03 6418 7204
Email: public@timepeaks.com
