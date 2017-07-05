News By Tag
Don & Low Moves into the Synthetic Grass Yarn Market with State-of-the-Art Extrusion Technology
The investment will allow for 3,500 tonnes of grass yarn production capacity for 2018 alone, with potential for further investment and expansion in 2019/2020. Don & Low aims to utilise this investment by taking synthetic grass yarn technology to the next level and leverage its technical leadership position in other markets to immediately deliver enhanced yarn characteristics, for the benefit of the entire synthetic turf industry.
Jacki Stephen, Don & Low Product Development Technologist, states, "Working collaboratively with our raw materials and machine partners, as well as multiple years of extrusion and manufacturing experience, has meant we have some very exciting grass developments to bring to the demanding and performance driven artificial grass market."
Developed as a result of applying over two centuries of textile and manufacturing experience, this new investment has enabled Don & Low to create a unique and pioneering range of grass yarns – which is expected to exceed even the toughest industry expectations, and be a step ahead of current market offerings.
The new addition will also allow Don & Low to meet the increasing demands of the synthetic turf industry to provide highly durable, resilient and skin-friendly yarns for a variety of sports and landscape applications.
Mark Newstead, Don & Low Managing Director, adds, "As a result of this new venture, Don & Low has now become the only independent grass yarn manufacturer in the UK and is one of the few remaining independent grass yarn manufacturers globally. This will allow us to work with many different customers and business partners, while maintaining the quality and excellence of our products."
The product range will be officially launched at this year's FSB Exhibition, 7th – 10th October, in Cologne.
For more information visit: http://www.donlow.co.uk/
