Etech Global Services Facilitates Artificial Intelligence Workshop at Call Center Week 2017

Contact

Etech Global Services

***@etechgs.com Etech Global Services

End

-- Etech Global Services, a leading business provider of customer engagement solutions, presented an interactive workshop entitled "Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics for Personalized Customer Experience". The workshop was held at the start of Call Center Week (CCW) 2017 on June 27th.CCW 2017 is one of the biggest shows of the year for contact center industry. Etech had an opportunity to interact with registered participants in the workshop to present real life solutions. During the workshop, Etech's Jim Iyoob and Kaylene Eckels discussed the role of Artificial Intelligence in contact centers including:-How Quality Drives Customer Experience-AI is to supplement not to replace-Why people are the most important part-Culture + People + AI = ResultsEtech's Matt Rocco, President, said "The CCW 2017 show is the industry's best. In attention to the incredible opportunity to network with the industry's experts, the learning opportunities are endless. This year's event was very well attended and proved to be a very positive experience for the Etech team. We look forward to CCW 2018."In addition to facilitating the workshop, the Etech team also provided demonstrations of QEval – Quality Analytics software solution and ICE – Integrated Customer Engagement Chat and Email platforms. Many visitors were able to see firsthand the importance of quality monitoring for business insights and cost reduction. This year Etech saw an increase of 25% in attendance at both the workshop and the software demonstrations."With more than 185 participants, this year's CCW workshop session covered a variety of topics related to the call center industry. The workshop provided an opportunity to understand the challenges from recognized industry leaders. The participants were excited to learn about the use of Artificial Intelligence in call centers and their active participation during the workshop demonstrated enthusiasm and excitement to learn about emerging technology and the impact on CX" said Etech's Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer.Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.