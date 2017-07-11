News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WaterHealth awarded the prestigious Unilever Global Development Award
Hyderabad, 7th July 2017:
WaterHealth International, a US based Company with operating headquarters in Hyderabad (India), has been awarded the prestigious Unilever Global Development Award, for its exemplary endeavours in providing clean, safe and affordable drinking water to the underserved and marginalised communities in India, Ghana and Nigeria at the 20th Responsible Business Awards ceremony attended by over 1,200 global business leaders, held at The Royal Albert Hall, London on 4th July 2017.
The Responsible Business Awards is an annual event organized by the Business in the Community (BITC), a part of the Prince of Wales' Responsible Business Network; the award jury comprises of many prominent individuals from the industry.
A total of forty-eight (48) finalists were competing in ten (10) different categories. WaterHealth International and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) were the two (2) entries from India competing for the awards in their respective categories. WaterHealth won in the category titled "The Unilever Global Development Award" and competed with the likes of Barclays and GSK, Agro America, M-Tron Africa, Sunny Money and Ayzh among others.
Expressing a sense of pride and gratitude on the occasion, Mr. Vikas Shah, Chief Operating Officer, WaterHealth International (WHI) said, "This is a proud moment for all of us at WaterHealth. These awards are global recognition of our consistent efforts over the last decade in providing access to safe, clean and affordable drinking water to millions of underserved communities globally."
"The problem of unsafe drinking water is quite grave in many developing countries and this award reaffirms our commitment to expand our footprint and provide access to potable and safe drinking water to over 100 million people by 2020, especially the marginalised communities."
The Unilever Global Development Award recognises companies that demonstrate positive impact in one or more of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) i.e. initiatives for tackling poverty, climate change and inequality. The Responsible Business Awards are one of the most respected endorsements of responsible business in the UK and abroad. Now in their 20th year, the forum champions the businesses that are taking action to create strong leadership, people, a healthy society and environment. Responsible business has changed over the last twenty years, responding to changes in business and society and becoming central to the way businesses operate. The awards have also changed; this year a new category has been introduced to recognise how companies are responding to the disruption that digital transformation is bringing to their business models.
Congratulating the award winners, Ms. Amanda Mackenzie OBE, Chief Executive, Business in the Community said, "2017 Responsible Business Award winners are all different, they span sectors and continents and range from large high street names to small start-ups. What unites them is a belief that with courage, vision and leadership, business can do remarkable things for good."
For further information please contact: V. V. Sundar, Head- PR & Marketing Communications, WaterHealth India, M- 9295029958, Email- vsundar@waterhealth.com
ENDS
Useful Links:
· http://awards.bitc.org.uk/
· http://www.bitc.org.uk/
The Problem(s):
· According to the United Nations over 50% of the hospital beds at any given time are occupied by people suffering from water related illnesses.
· Globally, 1.8 billion people struggle to access to safe drinking water.
· Most of the people in developing nations are still dependent on untreated surface/ground water due to lack of options.
· A recently released World Bank report says that 88% of all waterborne diseases are caused by unsafe water, inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene.
· Waterborne diseases account for 3.4 million deaths every year, contributing hugely to high mortality rates of those under the age of five (5).
· Women and children spend 125 million hours collecting fresh water every day.
About WaterHealth:
WaterHealth India (WHIN), a wholly owned subsidiary of WaterHealth International (WHI), provides scalable, safe drinking water solutions to underserved areas in India through advanced technology and innovative business models. WHI is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA and runs operations worldwide including Ghana, Nigeria and India. WHIN started operations in India in 2006 with a vision to provide safe, scalable and affordable drinking water to the underserved communities across the country. WHIN has successfully launched over 500 Water Health Centre's across India. Studies have shown that WHCs have positively affected lives of households consuming dr. water (WaterHealth's brand for purified and safe drinking water). The impact of providing clean and safe water is reduced morbidity and drudgery (time spent mainly by women and children in fetching water), increased number of workdays (earlier lost to sickness or in fetching water from distant sources), annual income and savings. (Visit our website: www.waterhealth.com)
About Business in the Community's Responsible Business Awards:
It brings to life how businesses are creating innovative and sustainable solutions to our most pressing challenges, inspiring thousands of others to make a lasting difference and adding value back to their own business.
Now in its 20th year, the awards, rigorously assessed by independent business peers, are widely acknowledged as one of the most respected endorsements of responsible business in the UK and abroad. Open to companies of any size, sector or scale, a wide range of businesses enter, demonstrating the breadth and depth of responsible business.
Each year, over 250 business peers assess the entries, endorsement planters are used by companies to profile their achievement, inspiring thousands of people to be a motivated part of the Prince's Responsible Business Network.
ENDS
Media Contact
WaterHealth India / V.V.Sundar
9295029958
***@waterhealth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 11, 2017