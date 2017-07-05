 
Occasions made special through online cake delivery with CakenGifts

India is the land of celebrations. People of India celebrate every moment of their life like a festival and festivals in India are all about tasty and delicious food.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- India is the land of celebrations. People of India celebrate every moment of their life like a festival and festivals in India are all about tasty and delicious food. Food is considered incomplete without a dessert and when it comes to dessert, how can one forget about our all time favorite cake. There is hardly anyone who doesn't love to eat cakes as someone has rightly said, "Life is too short to say no to cakes".

Understanding your love towards the cake, CakenGifts has brought online delivery of cakes in Delhi- NCR exclusively for cake lovers like you. CakenGifts is actually an e-gifting firm which provides online cake delivery service right at your doorstep. Though it has not been much time when CakenGifts was started, it has now become a known name in Delhi and nearby cities for the quality of its cakes and punctual delivery.

CakenGifts has facilitated midnight cake delivery in Delhi ( https://www.cakengifts.in/cake-delivery-in-delhi ) and other nearby cities with the belief that there is no time for celebration. With online cake delivery in Gurgaon ( https://www.cakengifts.in/cake-delivery-in-gurgaon ) and other cities of NCR, you no longer need to rush from one street to another, searching your perfect cake. Even if you are sitting miles away from your loved ones and want to wish them for their birthday or anniversary, you can get the cake delivered to Delhi in a few clicks because we believe that "Distances cannot break you apart, if you are connected by heart."

Variety, quality, and affordability- What else do you want?

Cake is the lure of every occasion whether it be Birthday, Anniversary, Wedding or your achievement. However, each occasion is different and demands its own type of cake. Therefore, we bring you different varieties of cakes to suit your occasion.  CakenGifts also has a wide range of cakes for people of different age groups including kids, teens, adults and those of old age.

As variety is the spice of life, CakenGifts has diverse flavors ranging from vanilla, chocolate, butterscotch & black forest to red velvet, pineapple and other fruits available in all shapes and sizes. We respect your choices and hence you can avail all these varieties in both eggy and eggless cakes. Personalized cake containing your desired photograph on the cake is the new trend these days.

You do not need to worry about the quality of the cake. All our cakes are prepared using fresh ingredients unlike those on your local bakery shop. The cakes are baked a few hours before the delivery and hence are fresh. They are prepared by our expert chefs in a hygienic environment. With CakenGifts ( https://www.cakengifts.in/ ), you will only get the best.

It is a common misconception that online cakes are very expensive and online service providers charge a higher amount for the same cake. However, this is not true at least for CakenGifts. CakenGifts provides you with the best quality and most exciting range of cakes at affordable prices. There is no charge for normal delivery. Further, you can also take the benefit of great discounts and deals during the festive season or special days.

'Make it special'- Flowers and chocolates

With CakenGifts, you can have a beautiful bouquet of exotic flowers or a pack of chocolates delivered along with the cake. This you can do either through our combo offers or you can form your own combination through 'make it special' feature while ordering a cake. CakenGifts also lets you send your personal message to the receiver either frosted on the cake or on a small greeting card.

Delivery is no problem

CakenGifts provides multiple delivery options from which you can choose as per your convenience and requirements. The delivery options available with us are as follows:-

Midnight delivery

Same day delivery

Scheduled (Fixed date) delivery

Fixed time delivery

Same day cake delivery in Dehradun and Delhi- NCR has brought smiles on the face of many on their birthdays. Our delivery boy will call you a few minutes before the delivery of the cake for the confirmation of the address and then you can finally unbox your favorite cake.

Payment made easy with CakenGifts

CakenGifts enables you to make the payment through both online and offline channels. You can either choose to pay for the order by PayTM, credit card & debit card or can simply go for cash on delivery.

So, now it's your turn to take a step forward in the process of digitalization through online cake delivery in Delhi only at cakengifts.in.

