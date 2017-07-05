News By Tag
Occasions made special through online cake delivery with CakenGifts
India is the land of celebrations. People of India celebrate every moment of their life like a festival and festivals in India are all about tasty and delicious food.
Understanding your love towards the cake, CakenGifts has brought online delivery of cakes in Delhi- NCR exclusively for cake lovers like you. CakenGifts is actually an e-gifting firm which provides online cake delivery service right at your doorstep. Though it has not been much time when CakenGifts was started, it has now become a known name in Delhi and nearby cities for the quality of its cakes and punctual delivery.
CakenGifts has facilitated midnight cake delivery in Delhi
Variety, quality, and affordability-
Cake is the lure of every occasion whether it be Birthday, Anniversary, Wedding or your achievement. However, each occasion is different and demands its own type of cake. Therefore, we bring you different varieties of cakes to suit your occasion. CakenGifts also has a wide range of cakes for people of different age groups including kids, teens, adults and those of old age.
As variety is the spice of life, CakenGifts has diverse flavors ranging from vanilla, chocolate, butterscotch & black forest to red velvet, pineapple and other fruits available in all shapes and sizes. We respect your choices and hence you can avail all these varieties in both eggy and eggless cakes. Personalized cake containing your desired photograph on the cake is the new trend these days.
You do not need to worry about the quality of the cake. All our cakes are prepared using fresh ingredients unlike those on your local bakery shop. The cakes are baked a few hours before the delivery and hence are fresh. They are prepared by our expert chefs in a hygienic environment. With CakenGifts
It is a common misconception that online cakes are very expensive and online service providers charge a higher amount for the same cake. However, this is not true at least for CakenGifts. CakenGifts provides you with the best quality and most exciting range of cakes at affordable prices. There is no charge for normal delivery. Further, you can also take the benefit of great discounts and deals during the festive season or special days.
'Make it special'- Flowers and chocolates
With CakenGifts, you can have a beautiful bouquet of exotic flowers or a pack of chocolates delivered along with the cake. This you can do either through our combo offers or you can form your own combination through 'make it special' feature while ordering a cake. CakenGifts also lets you send your personal message to the receiver either frosted on the cake or on a small greeting card.
Delivery is no problem
CakenGifts provides multiple delivery options from which you can choose as per your convenience and requirements. The delivery options available with us are as follows:-
Midnight delivery
Same day delivery
Scheduled (Fixed date) delivery
Fixed time delivery
Same day cake delivery in Dehradun and Delhi- NCR has brought smiles on the face of many on their birthdays. Our delivery boy will call you a few minutes before the delivery of the cake for the confirmation of the address and then you can finally unbox your favorite cake.
Payment made easy with CakenGifts
CakenGifts enables you to make the payment through both online and offline channels. You can either choose to pay for the order by PayTM, credit card & debit card or can simply go for cash on delivery.
So, now it's your turn to take a step forward in the process of digitalization through online cake delivery in Delhi only at cakengifts.in.
Media Contact
Rajiv Kumar
+91-9540338338
rajiv@cakengifts.in
