Blockchain Technology in Financial Services Industry Analysis

Blockchain as a technology is being gradually adopted across various facets of the financial services industry. Cost benefits, elimination of intermediaries and cost, transparency, removal of risk of unscrupulous activity, government initiatives, establishment of consortiums, and entry of leading financial institutions are some of the factors that have been driving the adoption of blockchain across the industry. The report is a compilation of various segments including industry analysis, market dynamics, and market breakdown by application type.The report provides a comprehensive market analysis along with the recent trends influencing the markets. The report focuses on the various opportunities and use cases that financial institutions and blockchain technology providers could capitalize on and the cost benefits and value they could derive. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for the widespread adoption of the technology, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry.The report addresses the following key questions about the global market:• What are the key uses of blockchain technology that have been identified and what are the benefits associated with them?• Which asset classes is blockchain technology likely to disrupt and how?• Which segment of the financial services industry will benefit the most from a gradual movement to the technology?• What phase of development are various use cases of blockchain currently in and by when are they expected to be implemented?• Which segment will witness the earliest implementation and why?• Which factors will be driving the adoption of the technology through the forecast period?• What factors are expected to impede the adoption of the technology?• Which consortiums are actively participating to endorse the use of blockchain technology?• Which governments are exploring, supporting and promoting the use of blockchain technology and how?• Who are the key technology providers in the market for different use cases and what are their business models?• What is the most prominent strategy such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Product Launch among financial institutions for leveraging the technology?The company profiles section includes highlights of significant information about the key companies involved along with their corporate overview, financial summary, SWOT analysis, key strategies & developmental activities of recent years (2015-2017). Some of the key players are IBM, Microsoft, Digital Asset Holdings, Everledger, Clearmatics and Bitbond.1 Research Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Primary Data Sources1.3 Secondary Data Sources2.1 Blockchain Structure2.2 Blockchain Construct2.3 Proof-of-Work (POW)2.4 Proof-of-Stake (PoS)3.1 Market Drivers3.2 Elimination of Intermediaries and Cost Savings3.3 Government Initiatives3.4 Establishment of Consortiums3.5 Entry of Leading Financial Institutions3.6 Market Challenges4.1 Key Strategies & Development4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions4.3 Product Development & Launch4.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures & Collaborations4.5 Business Expansions5.1 On boarding process (KYC/AML):5.2 Syndicated Loans5.3 Insurance5.4 Trade Finance5.5 Capital Markets5.6 Asset Management6.1 Accenture PLC6.2 Company Overview6.3 Financials6.4 Overall Financials6.5 Net Revenue by Business Segment6.6 Net Revenue by Region6.7 Financial Summary