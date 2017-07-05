 
Blockchain Technology in Financial Services Industry Analysis

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Blockchain Technology in Financial Services Industry Analysis". The report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Blockchain as a technology is being gradually adopted across various facets of the financial services industry. Cost benefits, elimination of intermediaries and cost, transparency, removal of risk of unscrupulous activity, government initiatives, establishment of consortiums, and entry of leading financial institutions are some of the factors that have been driving the adoption of blockchain across the industry. The report is a compilation of various segments including industry analysis, market dynamics, and market breakdown by application type.

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis along with the recent trends influencing the markets. The report focuses on the various opportunities and use cases that financial institutions and blockchain technology providers could capitalize on and the cost benefits and value they could derive. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for the widespread adoption of the technology, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry.

The report addresses the following key questions about the global market:
• What are the key uses of blockchain technology that have been identified and what are the benefits associated with them?
• Which asset classes is blockchain technology likely to disrupt and how?
• Which segment of the financial services industry will benefit the most from a gradual movement to the technology?
• What phase of development are various use cases of blockchain currently in and by when are they expected to be implemented?
• Which segment will witness the earliest implementation and why?
• Which factors will be driving the adoption of the technology through the forecast period?
• What factors are expected to impede the adoption of the technology?
• Which consortiums are actively participating to endorse the use of blockchain technology?
• Which governments are exploring, supporting and promoting the use of blockchain technology and how?
• Who are the key technology providers in the market for different use cases and what are their business models?
• What is the most prominent strategy such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Product Launch among financial institutions for leveraging the technology?

The company profiles section includes highlights of significant information about the key companies involved along with their corporate overview, financial summary, SWOT analysis, key strategies & developmental activities of recent years (2015-2017). Some of the key players are IBM, Microsoft, Digital Asset Holdings, Everledger, Clearmatics and Bitbond.

Table of Content
1 Research Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Primary Data Sources
1.3 Secondary Data Sources
2 Industry Analyses
2.1 Blockchain Structure
2.2 Blockchain Construct
2.3 Proof-of-Work (POW)
2.4 Proof-of-Stake (PoS)
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Elimination of Intermediaries and Cost Savings
3.3 Government Initiatives
3.4 Establishment of Consortiums
3.5 Entry of Leading Financial Institutions
3.6 Market Challenges
4 Competitive Insights
4.1 Key Strategies & Development
4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
4.3 Product Development & Launch
4.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures & Collaborations
4.5 Business Expansions
5 Blockchain Applications in Financial Services
5.1 On boarding process (KYC/AML):
5.2 Syndicated Loans
5.3 Insurance
5.4 Trade Finance
5.5 Capital Markets
5.6 Asset Management
6 Company Profiles
6.1 Accenture PLC
6.2 Company Overview
6.3 Financials
6.4 Overall Financials
6.5 Net Revenue by Business Segment
6.6 Net Revenue by Region
6.7 Financial Summary

For More Information Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/technology-market-research-rep...
For More Related Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/technol...=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Website: www.bharatbook.com
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/researchbook
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BharatBook3B
Follow us on Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

