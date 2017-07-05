News By Tag
Blockchain Technology in Financial Services Industry Analysis
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Blockchain Technology in Financial Services Industry Analysis". The report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market.
The report provides a comprehensive market analysis along with the recent trends influencing the markets. The report focuses on the various opportunities and use cases that financial institutions and blockchain technology providers could capitalize on and the cost benefits and value they could derive. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for the widespread adoption of the technology, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry.
The report addresses the following key questions about the global market:
• What are the key uses of blockchain technology that have been identified and what are the benefits associated with them?
• Which asset classes is blockchain technology likely to disrupt and how?
• Which segment of the financial services industry will benefit the most from a gradual movement to the technology?
• What phase of development are various use cases of blockchain currently in and by when are they expected to be implemented?
• Which segment will witness the earliest implementation and why?
• Which factors will be driving the adoption of the technology through the forecast period?
• What factors are expected to impede the adoption of the technology?
• Which consortiums are actively participating to endorse the use of blockchain technology?
• Which governments are exploring, supporting and promoting the use of blockchain technology and how?
• Who are the key technology providers in the market for different use cases and what are their business models?
• What is the most prominent strategy such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Product Launch among financial institutions for leveraging the technology?
The company profiles section includes highlights of significant information about the key companies involved along with their corporate overview, financial summary, SWOT analysis, key strategies & developmental activities of recent years (2015-2017). Some of the key players are IBM, Microsoft, Digital Asset Holdings, Everledger, Clearmatics and Bitbond.
Table of Content
1 Research Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Primary Data Sources
1.3 Secondary Data Sources
2 Industry Analyses
2.1 Blockchain Structure
2.2 Blockchain Construct
2.3 Proof-of-Work (POW)
2.4 Proof-of-Stake (PoS)
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Elimination of Intermediaries and Cost Savings
3.3 Government Initiatives
3.4 Establishment of Consortiums
3.5 Entry of Leading Financial Institutions
3.6 Market Challenges
4 Competitive Insights
4.1 Key Strategies & Development
4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
4.3 Product Development & Launch
4.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures & Collaborations
4.5 Business Expansions
5 Blockchain Applications in Financial Services
5.1 On boarding process (KYC/AML):
5.2 Syndicated Loans
5.3 Insurance
5.4 Trade Finance
5.5 Capital Markets
5.6 Asset Management
6 Company Profiles
6.1 Accenture PLC
6.2 Company Overview
6.3 Financials
6.4 Overall Financials
6.5 Net Revenue by Business Segment
6.6 Net Revenue by Region
6.7 Financial Summary
