EISA Shipping Agency Joins ACEX
EISA will represent ACEX in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Leningrad oblast and Krasnodar Krai.
Negotiations on EISA entrance the ACEX alliance took place at a joint stand of Russian logistics in Munich during the Transport Logistic 2017. A round table devoted to International Translogistic Partnership resulted in signing of an agreement of international cooperation between Russia, Europe, Germany, Finland, UAE and other countries.
EISA group was founded in 1990 in Eastern Europe. The company is an expert in liner services, trump agency, chartering, marine logistics and forwarding.
EISA is represented by offices in the key ports of the Black Sea and Azov Sea, the Russian Baltic Sea and Mediterranean. The company has the skills and resources to handle of all types of ships, including crude, oil, chemical tankers, gas carriers, bulk carriers, general cargo, heavy lift ships, reefers, container ships, timber carriers as well as cruise ships and mega yachts. EISA experts also act as protecting Agency for Owners or Charterers.
Apart from dock operations, a new member of ACEX alliance offers services of dry-docking and repairs, deliveries of vessels on sale & purchase deals, calls for bunkering, provide assistance in reducing the expenses and organization of "door-to-door delivery".
The company works as an appointed representative for global lines such as APL, HAPAG-LLOYD, HAMBURG SUD, UFS L.P, TURKON LINE, COLLYER.
If you are planning a cruise on a yacht, EISA will make your travel unforgettable since it provides all services related to tramp agency of mega yachts and cruise ships.
According to the Board Director of the ACEX alliance Miroslav Zolotarev, professional qualifications of EISA experts will substantially expand the range of delivered services.
ACEX is the First Russian Worldwide Logistics Alliance that unites independent Russian and worldwide forwarding companies with the aim of business development related to logistics and customs clearance on the territory of Russian Federation and CIS countries. ACEX partner network includes more than 100 companies from all over the world.
