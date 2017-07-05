 
Goodwyn Tea Offers Premium Corporate Tea Gift Sets At Best Rates In India

With its sheer dedication, integrity and enthusiasm in bringing out the most useful and unique gifting ideas, Goodwyn tea has made a mark for itself for providing premium tea gift sets to the corporate entities at amazingly affordable prices.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Tea is a quintessential element being drunk at every household. It makes a mark for itself at every place and amongst any group of people. And hence, there cannot be any other better alternative than tea when it comes to selecting a unique and original gifting item for the corporate associates. Herein lies the essence of Goodwyn Tea, as the finest producer of corporate gifting ranges of some of the most flavoursome and freshest premium tea ideas.

Goodwyn, as a matter of fact, has already bridged the gap between the consumers and the producers by bringing in some delectable flavours of premium tea at amazingly affordable rates to the people who have adored the drink since time immemorial. This also makes it easy for the different people to choose from their wide range of tea gift boxes without giving much thought about pinching their pockets, and also making a strong foothold in the minds of the people at the same time.

Hence, the people interested to gift some amazing tea sets to their corporate associates, can always do so by getting in touch with Goodwyn at the details as provided below, or by visiting and browsing their products online at their official website at https://www.goodwyntea.com/collections/tea-gifts-box and order their needful online.

About The Company

Goodwyn is a vision of some industrious tea lovers and ardent entrepreneurial enthusiasts who just had one dream; and that was to bring out the best flavours of the "one bud and two leaves" to every household, and introduce the most amazing and authentic flavours to the cups of tea lovers of all age. As a matter of fact, with sheer dedication, integrity, honesty and enthusiasm for providing only the rich tastes to everyone, and also bring out the exceptional yet scintillating ideas of gifting premium ranges of authentic tea to the different corporate associates in order to help people make a mark for themselves in their minds. This is where Goodwyn has certainly carved a niche for itself in the market and is successfully endeavouring better heights in the business.

Contact Information

Goodwyn Tea

6, Bishop Lefroy Road.

4th Floor. Kolkata 700020

Landline: 03340170733

Email: support@goodwyntea.com

