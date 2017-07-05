News By Tag
ACKronem Mesmerizes the Crowd with His New Track "Blessed"
Hip hop universe is bouncing with the beats of the all new rap music track by the sensational rapper, ACKronem who has recently released it on SoundCloud.
ACKronem is a superbly gifted talent of this music genre, based from Minneapolis, United States who releases his tracks with Timbral Studios, one of the big names in this industry. He is a versatile singer, who not only sings but also does rocking live performances, produces music, and practice engineering. This twenty five years old rapper who is showing the hip hop lovers a different dimension with his music, always keep on experimenting with the music work. He believes to be conventional and his idea and his music speak for itself.
In this particular track also, he has done a significantly good job with the music instruments as well as his voice. Moreover, the track is based on a generous theme. Here, the artist wants to convey a particular message that it is nice to be alive and live a joyful life and that's why we should feel blessed. The track has got beautiful verses that truly support his thought process. Tune in soundcloud for it.
