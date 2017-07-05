News By Tag
Company introduces Memory Card Restore Application to recover lost data from SD card storage media
Memory Card Restore Application provides facility to restore all lost photos, images, audios, videos and other crucial data from memory card storage device.
Memory Card Restore Application provides facility to recover all deleted data from various types of memory cards which includes multimedia memory card, secure digital card, picture card, compact flash card, SDHC and SDHC plus memory card, Mini SD card, Micro SD card and other type of memory card storage media. SD card data recovery tool is compatible with all major capacities of memory card such as 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB and other high capacity memory card. Memory card data recovery application provides flexibility to recover all lost data without modifying original data. Software facilitates user to support all major memory card manufacturer brands to recover lost data such as Transcend, SanDisk, Sony, Kingston, Toshiba, Olympus, Panasonic and other popular brands.
Software features:
1. Memory card data restoration tool facilitates user to quickly restore all deleted file and folders from virus infected or formatted memory card storage media.
2. SD card data recovery tool provides facility to recover all missing files saved in different types of file format such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, AVI, MPEG, PDF, DOC, PPT and other similar file extensions.
3. Software facilitates user to save all recovered files at user specified location on computer system for future reference.
4. Memory card data recovery tool facilitates user to recover deleted data even if an error message "Drive not recognized" displayed while accessing memory card on computer system.
5.Software provides flexibility to support all types of USB port memory card reader.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.memorycardrestore.com
Email: support@memorycardrestore.com
Contact
MemoryCardRestore.com
***@memorycardrestore.com
