Industry News





2 Website-Exclusive Promos Up For Grabs at JPark Island Resort

JPark Island Resort in Cebu, Philippines rolls out 2 valuable promos for travelers who want to spend a holiday or business trip in Mactan. By booking direct online, guests can enjoy room discount for advance reservations, free breakfast, and more.
 
 
Tags:
JPark Island Resort
resort in Cebu
Mactan Island resort

Industry:
Travel

Subject:
Deals

July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Cebu, PHILIPPINES — JPark Island Resort in Cebu, Philippines rolls out 2 valuable promos for travelers who want to spend a holiday or business trip in Mactan. By booking direct online, guests can enjoy room discount for advance reservations, free breakfast, and a set of freebies and perks.

Below is a summary of the deals:

1. Book Early & Save
Validity: Until March 31, 2018
Description: Book 60 days in advance to get the best rates
Condition: Minimum of 3 nights stay
Meal: Buffet breakfast
Inclusions:
- Welcome drinks
- Round-trip airport transfers (requires pre-arrangement at least 2 days before arrival date)
- Free Internet access
- Free use of waterpark facilities and gym

2. Deals for Grab!
Validity: Until March 31, 2018
Condition: Minimum of 1 night stay
Meal: Buffet breakfast
Inclusions:
- Welcome drinks
- Round-trip airport transfers (requires pre-arrangement at least 2 days before arrival date)
- Free Internet access
- Free use of waterpark facilities and gym

To enjoy these budget-saving deals, simply log on to http://jparkislandresort.com/ and click "Check availability and prices" to launch the reservation engine, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. Interested parties will get instant confirmation by doing the following steps:

1. Indicate the arrival and departure dates on the calendar and then click the "View rooms and prices" button.
2. Select the preferred accommodation type from the list of available rooms.
3. Press the "Reserve Now" button and review the summary of booking.
4. Confirm the reservation by clicking the "Guest Details" button, filling out the form, and paying a required prepayment with your credit card details.

Certified by DigiCert and Trustwave, the online system of this resort in Cebu warrants that all transactions made within the website are protected. The system will send the guest a booking-confirmation email once the payment has been received.

About the Mactan Island Resort

- JPark is the country's premier and only luxury waterpark resort. It is a 5-star leisure destination that offers 48 lifestyle villas that feature private pools and jacuzzis, and 508 more of the region's most spacious accommodations. Select rooms have a 32- or 37-inch LCD TV, DVD player, mini-pantry, microwave oven, radio clock with MP3 player dock, balcony, and broadband Internet connection

- This waterpark boasts 5 themed pools: Island Pool (features tempting blue waters, mini-waterfalls, and a swim-up pool bar), Amazon River (perfect for kids who want to take a leisurely ride in a pool), Wave Rider (an artificial tide pool that offers the sensation of beach waves), Beach Pool (has a beach-like shoreline and is connected to the Amazon River and Wave Rider) and Captain Hook's Pool (features a pirate ship, slides, and water splashing all around).

- Available services include 5 indoor and 5 outdoor function spaces, themed dinners and weddings, a business center, laundry and dry cleaning, airport limousine and car rental service, and valet service.

To know more about JPark Island Resort, log on http://jparkislandresort.com/.

JPark Island Resort and Waterpark
M.L. Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago
(Mactan Island), Lapu-Lapu City
Cebu, 6000, Philippines

Phone Number: +63-32-4945000

***

AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
Source:DirectWithHotels
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
JPark Island Resort, resort in Cebu, Mactan Island resort
Travel
Deals
