Smart Gladiator partners with TransSolutions Inc
Smart Gladiator is partnering with TransSolutions Inc to provide Image Enabled Supply Chain capability to any of the present and future customers of TransSolutions through their tool Loadproof (www.loadproof.com)
The image enabling Supply Chain has several benefits, some of them are listed below
· 1. Ensure better retail compliance
· 2. Prove that you did it right for the first time while shipping any product
· 3. Quicker Claims processing with pictures
"We're very pleased to be partnering with Smart Gladiator," says Joe Celestina, Director of Business Development for TranSolutions. "This partnership will allow our clients to seamlessly import and export data between Smart Gladiator and the TranSolutions suite of products. It will mean improved data visibility and a reduced need for data entry."
"Partnering with TransSolutions is a significant milestone for Smart Gladiator, this partnership is a testament to the fact that the existing players recognize the need for Image Enabled Supply Chain and the benefits that come along with that" says Puga Sankara, Principal with Smart Gladiator.
Smart Gladiator (www.smartgladiator.com) is an innovative technology company that helps with Mobile Enabling Supply Chains. Smart Gladiator is located in the Advanced Technology Development Center within the Georgia Tech campus in the Tech Square area, the heart of anything and everything technology in the South East. Smart Gladiator is a winner of Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia award for the year 2016. Smart Gladiator is also a 2017 CSCMP Supply Chain Innovator award finalist.
TranSolutions is the premier provider of freight claim management software, having launched the world's first freight claim solution, MyEZClaim, in 1996. Since then, TranSolutions has expanded their offering to manage freight claims, vendor claims, carrier insurance management, and OS&D incident management. MyEZClaim works to streamline the claims process by automating tasks such as data entry, follow-up, and reporting. The software also features robust reporting tools and analytics which allow claimants to pinpoint problem areas and identify key factors that contribute to loss and damage.
Puga Sankara
Smart Gladiator
***@smartgladiator.com
