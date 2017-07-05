 
Smart Gladiator partners with TransSolutions Inc

Smart Gladiator is partnering with TransSolutions Inc to provide Image Enabled Supply Chain capability to any of the present and future customers of TransSolutions through their tool Loadproof (www.loadproof.com)
 
 
Smart Gladiator's LoadProof
 
ATLANTA - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Smart Gladiator is partnering with TransSolutions Inc to provide Image Enabled Supply Chain capability to any of the present and future customers of TransSolutions through their tool Loadproof (www.loadproof.com). With this capability Shippers, 3PL service providers, Transportation service providers can image enable their Supply Chain, meaning take pictures using their mobile devices anywhere and everywhere and easily append those pictures to their existing systems of record so at any point of time, the condition of the product can be photographed and uploaded to a cloud based repository. This provides a solid proof on the condition of the product, so the shippers and the receivers are ensured a piece of mind as to that the product was received in a good condition, if not there are tools in place to hold different parties accountable.

The image enabling Supply Chain has several benefits, some of them are listed below

·   1. Ensure better retail compliance

·   2. Prove that you did it right for the first time while shipping any product

·   3. Quicker Claims processing with pictures

"We're very pleased to be partnering with Smart Gladiator," says Joe Celestina, Director of Business Development for TranSolutions. "This partnership will allow our clients to seamlessly import and export data between Smart Gladiator and the TranSolutions suite of products. It will mean improved data visibility and a reduced need for data entry."

"Partnering with TransSolutions is a significant milestone for Smart Gladiator, this partnership is a testament to the fact that the existing players recognize the need for Image Enabled Supply Chain and the benefits that come along with that" says Puga Sankara, Principal with Smart Gladiator.

Smart Gladiator (www.smartgladiator.com) is an innovative technology company that helps with Mobile Enabling Supply Chains. Smart Gladiator is located in the Advanced Technology Development Center within the Georgia Tech campus in the Tech Square area, the heart of anything and everything technology in the South East. Smart Gladiator is a winner of Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia award for the year 2016. Smart Gladiator is also a 2017 CSCMP Supply Chain Innovator award finalist.

TranSolutions is the premier provider of freight claim management software, having launched the world's first freight claim solution, MyEZClaim, in 1996. Since then, TranSolutions has expanded their offering to manage freight claims, vendor claims, carrier insurance management, and OS&D incident management. MyEZClaim works to streamline the claims process by automating tasks such as data entry, follow-up, and reporting. The software also features robust reporting tools and analytics which allow claimants to pinpoint problem areas and identify key factors that contribute to loss and damage.

Contact
Puga Sankara
Smart Gladiator
***@smartgladiator.com
Source:
Email:***@smartgladiator.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
Click to Share