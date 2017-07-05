News By Tag
US' IT supply chain vulnerabilities white paper now available
The draft House 2018 Defense Authorization Bill (https://www.congress.gov/
WWK's publication "IT supply chain vulnerabilities,"
Contact Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. at info@wwk.com to purchase a copy of the white paper or to arrange a meeting at SEMICON West at Moscone Center in San Francisco from July 11-13, 2017.
With more than 3,000 users worldwide, WWK is the largest privately held operational cost management software and consulting company serving technology-dependent and technology-driven organizations and a leader in the COTS revolution in defense electronics.
WWK maintains long-term relationships with prominent industry resources including SEMATECH, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (NIST), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), and national labs like Sandia and numerous universities.
Its client base includes nearly all of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers as well as leaders in aerospace, defense, photovoltaics (PV), solid state lighting/light emitting diodes (SSL/LED), nanotechnology, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), thin film record heads, magnetic media, flat panel displays (FPD), and healthcare.
WWK's product line includes TWO COOL® for detailed process step level cost of ownership (COO) and overall equipment efficiency (OEE), PRO COOL® for process flow and test cell costing, Factory Commander® for full facility capacity analysis and activity based costing, Factory Explorer® for cycle time reduction and WIP planning, and TCOe™ for energy production project costs (cost/kilowatt-
Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc.
925-399-6246
***@wwk.com
