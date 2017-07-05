 
US' IT supply chain vulnerabilities white paper now available

 
 
PLEASANTON, Calif. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc., the global leader in cost and productivity management software and consulting services, announced today the publication of its latest white paper on the security and resilience US of information technology (IT) supply chains.

The draft House 2018 Defense Authorization Bill (https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2810) (https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2810) requires the Secretary of Defense to certify whether the Pentagon's telecommunications/information technology (IT) equipment is supplied by firms such as Huawei and ZTE with links to the People's Republic of China (PRC) military or intelligence services, or Russian firms.

WWK's publication "IT supply chain vulnerabilities," summarized in TheHill.com (http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/technology/341177-us-it-supply-chain-vulnerable-to-chinese-russian-threats), addresses the need to look beyond protecting the defense and government IT sector, which accounts for less than 20% of electronics/IT spending in the US.  Civilian and government/defense supply chains for the US and allies like Japan, South Korea, Canada, EU, Taiwan, etc. need to be evaluated and managed for risk exposure beyond barring firms with Chinese and Russian ownership and control.  Legislation to protect the IT supply chains needs to be modernized and strengthened to be consistent with the intense threat environment of the 21st century.

Contact Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. at info@wwk.com to purchase a copy of the white paper or to arrange a meeting at SEMICON West at Moscone Center in San Francisco from July 11-13, 2017.

With more than 3,000 users worldwide, WWK is the largest privately held operational cost management software and consulting company serving technology-dependent and technology-driven organizations and a leader in the COTS revolution in defense electronics.

WWK maintains long-term relationships with prominent industry resources including SEMATECH, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (NIST), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), and national labs like Sandia and numerous universities.

Its client base includes nearly all of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers as well as leaders in aerospace, defense, photovoltaics (PV), solid state lighting/light emitting diodes (SSL/LED), nanotechnology, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), thin film record heads, magnetic media, flat panel displays (FPD), and healthcare.

WWK's product line includes TWO COOL® for detailed process step level cost of ownership (COO) and overall equipment efficiency (OEE), PRO COOL® for process flow and test cell costing, Factory Commander® for full facility capacity analysis and activity based costing, Factory Explorer® for cycle time reduction and WIP planning, and TCOe™ for energy production project costs (cost/kilowatt-hour).

Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc.
925-399-6246
***@wwk.com
Click to Share