Finishing Line Press Women Read at the NYPL's Mulberry Street Branch
Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mulberry Street Branch NYPL
10 Jersey St, New York, NY 10012
212.966.3424
Free Admission
Amy Barone, Patricia Carragon, Karen Neuberg, Debora Lidov, Margaret McCarthy, Zara Raab
Hosted by Patricia Carragon
Subways: F and D to Bway Lafayette, 6 to Bleecker Street, R to Prince Street.
Amy Barone's latest chapbook, Kamikaze Dance, is from Finishing Line Press. Her poetry has appeared in First Literary Review-East, Gradiva,Standpoint (UK), Paterson Literary Review, and Sensitive Skin, among others. She spent five years as Italian correspondent for Women's Wear Daily and Advertising Age. Foothills Publishing published her first chapbook, Views from the Driveway. She belongs to PEN America Center and the brevitas online poetry community. From Bryn Mawr, PA, Amy lives in New York City.
Patricia Carragon's recent publications include Bear Creek Haiku, Sensitive Skin, and Sensations Magazine among others. Her latest book is Innocence (Finishing Line Press, 2017). The Cupcake Chronicles is forthcoming from Poets Wear Prada. Patricia hosts Brownstone Poets and is the editor-in-chief of its annual anthology. She is a member of brevitas, as well as the PEN Women's Literary Workshop, Women Writers in Bloom, and Tamarind. She is an executive editor for Home Planet News Online.
Debora Lidov is the author of the FLP chapbook Trance. Her poems have appeared in Cutthroat, Five Points, Salamander Magazine, Tarpaulin Sky, The Threepenny Review, and Upstreeet. She is employed as a medical social worker and serves as board president for the Indolent Arts.
Maria Lisella is the sixth Queens Poet Laureate 2015-2018. Her Pushcart Prize-nominated work appears in Thieves in the Family (NYQ Books), Amore on Hope Street and Two Naked Feet. Her work is also included in The Traveler''s Vade Mecum (Red Hen Press, 2017). She co-curates the Italian American Writers Association readings. By day, she writes for USA TODAY, Travel Market Report and the bilingual publications, La Voce di New York and Bridge Puglia.
Karen Neuberg is the author of two chapbooks, "Detailed Still" (Poets Wear Prada) and "Myself Taking Stage" (Finishing Line Press). "The elephants are asking" is forthcoming later this year from Glass Lyre Press. Her poems and collages appear in numerous journals including Canary, Forage, New Verse News, Poets for Living Waters, and S/tick. She's a multiple Pushcart and a Best-of-the-
Margaret McCarthy's poetry collection Notebooks From Mystery School (Finishing Line Press, 2015) was a New Women's Voices Award finalist. She writes heightened language plays based on her poems.The Sacrificial King: A Play For John Lennon was produced in NYC; Deirdre Retrograde was read at La Mama Theatre, NYC. McCarthy works as a professional photographer. She publishes A Vision And A Verse, www.avisionandaverse.com an e-broadside combining her images and poetry.
Zara Raab's books are Swimming the Eel and Fracas & Asylum (David Robert Books, 2010, 2013); The Book of Gretel, and Rumpelstiltskin, or What's in a Name? (Finishing Line Press, 2010, 2013), the latter chapbook a finalist for the Dana Award. Her book reviews and poems appear in Verse Daily, River Styx, West Branch, Arts & Letters, Crab Orchard Review, and The Dark Horse. New work is forthcoming from Poet Lore, Broad Street, and the Hudson Review.
