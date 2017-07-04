News By Tag
DRowe Enterprise Welcomes Ava's Lowcountry Cuisine
About Chef Ava
As a native of Charleston, South Carolina, Chef Ava has developed an appreciation for dishes traditional to the low country region. Chef Ava is a retired U.S. Army Special Operations veteran. With her unique ability to provide efficient catering, as well as personal Chef services, she is quickly becoming one of the most sought after chefs on the East coast.
Chef Ava has a passion for giving back by contributing time and talent to various causes. The Falcon Childrens Home of North Carolina and the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization devoted to supporting wounded veterans of the military actions following September 11, 2001 are projects in which are dear to Chef Ava's heart. She continues to give back to the world in which she indulges in creative satisfaction. Visit Chef Ava's website at www.avascuisine.com.
Contact
Dr. Sheria D. Rowe
President
sheria@droweenterprise.com
