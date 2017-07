DRowe Enterprise Welcomes Ava's Lowcountry Cuisine

Contact

-- DRowe Enterprise is excited to announce new client, Ava's Lowcountry Cuisine. Ava's Lowcountry cuisine is owned and operated by Chef Ava, a culinary specialist with a wide range of expertise. Chef Ava's expertise range from fine dining to coastal Carolina favorites; with an elegant, gourmet twist. Ava's Lowcountry Cuisine consists of catering and personal chef services by utilizing locally grown produce and meats. From corporate clientele to professional athletes, Ava's Lowcountry Cuisine is certain to satisfy all catering needs.As a native of Charleston, South Carolina, Chef Ava has developed an appreciation for dishes traditional to the low country region. Chef Ava is a retired U.S. Army Special Operations veteran. With her unique ability to provide efficient catering, as well as personal Chef services, she is quickly becoming one of the most sought after chefs on the East coast.Chef Ava has a passion for giving back by contributing time and talent to various causes. The Falcon Childrens Home of North Carolina and the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization devoted to supporting wounded veterans of the military actions following September 11, 2001 are projects in which are dear to Chef Ava's heart. She continues to give back to the world in which she indulges in creative satisfaction. Visit Chef Ava's website at www.avascuisine.com