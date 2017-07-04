News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UnifyCloud Announces CloudSupervisor Office 365
Powerful solution manages Costs, Cybersecurity and Compliance in Office 365
CloudSupervisor Office 365 enables organizations to reduce their licensing costs in Office 365 by monitoring the usage of users and mailboxes to identify underutilized licenses. The new service provides administrators detailed reports and dashboards with all the information needed to manage license usage, security and compliance for Office 365 services, e.g. SharePoint, OneDrive, Skype, Active Directory, Exchange, and Yammer.
Customized security and compliance reports simplify auditing and ensure policy compliance. The solution helps discover security risks by monitoring and controlling access to all Office 365 resources. Organizations can monitor users with administrative rights, and identify who users are sharing sensitive information with both inside and outside the organization. Administrators can download a free trial, start monitoring in minutes, and can start and stop the subscription-
This release represents a major step forward in UnifyCloud's global strategy for their CloudAtlas suite of tools. "CloudSupervisor Office 365 extends the CloudAtlas solutions to Office 365. Customers can now manage cybersecurity, compliance and cost of Office 365 and Azure in an integrated way through a single pane of glass. CloudAtlas solutions are available thru Microsoft AppSource", said Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud Co-Founder and CTO.
About UnifyCloud LLC
Based in Redmond, Washington, UnifyCloud is a rapidly growing and successful, Microsoft Gold Partner and technology provider and consultancy, with a development and operations center in Noida, India. The company was ranked #353 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2015, is a Microsoft Gold Partner, and a Tier 1 Cloud Solutions Provider. For more information, visit www.unifycloud.com.
Contact
UnifyCloud
Marc Pinotti
***@unifycloud.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse