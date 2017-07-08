Country(s)
Industry News
Twenty Four Seven Hotels Expands Management Portfolio With Three New California Properties
"The hotels coming through our pipeline continue to leverage our key strengths of pre-opening management and grand opening execution, ensuring a smooth transition and allowing the on-site operations team to focus on guest service and revenue strategies from day one," said David Wani, chief executive officer of Twenty Four Seven Hotels. "Increasing our Hilton footprint to five hotels and our Marriott collection to 14 affirms our continued success with these leading brands."
Hampton Inn & Suites Buena Park, which is slated to open in August 2017, is the first full hospitality development project in the Buena Park area in more than 20 years. The property will feature the Forever Young – Phase Two design package from Hilton. The package showcases multi-functional furnishings that allow guests to adapt rooms to meet their needs by exploring more convenient ways to power and use their personal devices, offering updated stylish furnishings, and implementing creative and eco-centric ways to ensure guest rooms are fresh and clean.
This property adds 102 rooms to the corporate supply in this growing area and is located within close proximity to Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland. The revitalization of Buena Park and the surrounding area also includes the long-awaited opening of The Source at Buena Park, a highlight of the significant investment activity in this market.
The TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chino Hills marks the fifth hotel in the Inland Empire region of Pomona, Ontario and Chino for Twenty Four Seven Hotels, increasing the Marriott properties under its management to 14. The 116-room property will focus on the emerging corporate market in the region.
Opening late 2018 is TownePlace Suites by Marriott Merced with 87 rooms. This property will service the UC Merced campus as well as the growing industrial business in the Central Valley.
Twenty Four Seven Hotels embraces a forward-thinking and strategic approach to its corporate structure. By partnering a regional director of sales with a regional general manager to oversee the same property, collaborative leadership and mentorship is increased. The revenue team applies the same hands-on approach in working with hotel managers to develop sophisticated rate strategies, often needed in the highly competitive upscale select-service segment. The number of hotels assigned to regional leadership is limited in order to maximize the mentoring dynamic.
"Our company continues to cultivate strong leadership in our corporate structure, which translates to success at the property level," added David Wani, chief executive officer of Twenty Four Seven Hotels. "Our personalized support structure allows for tremendous growth and value experienced by ownership."
About Twenty Four Seven Hotels
An entrepreneurial and spirited hospitality company, Twenty Four Seven Hotels delivers highly
specialized services in hotel management, investment and development. After a decade of focusing on upscale select-service hotels, Twenty Four Seven Hotels has firmly established itself in the growing lifestyle hotel market segment with the 2016 opening of the first Moxy hotel in the United States. Concentrated in the Western U.S., Twenty Four Seven Hotels continues to invest in high caliber hospitality talent to support its growing portfolio, currently at 22 managed hotel properties with global hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit www.247hotels.com. Twitter: @247hotels. Facebook: Twenty4SevenHotels
# # #
For further information, interview requests and digital assets please contact:
Pamela Devaney |Resonate PR
760-846-4640
pam@resonatepr.com
Kelly Reed | Resonate PR
303-859-4981
kelly@resonatepr.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse