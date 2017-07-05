News By Tag
Pandamoon Publishing Acquires New Mystery Psychological Thriller
The Unraveling of Brendan Meeks is bestselling author Brian Cohn's second novel
"THE UNRAVELING OF BRENDAN MEEKS is a first-person glimpse into the schizophrenic mind of the main character as he deals with tragic loss. The result is a unique and unforgettable mystery clouded with hallucinations and fraught by paranoia," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.
"Cohn introduces Meeks as a young man born with a silver spoon jammed down his throat, a fact his domineering mother has never let him forget. Although he has nearly everything he could every want: friends, money, a good education, Brendan's life falls apart during graduate school when he begins to show signs of schizophrenia. Forced to drop out of school, he watches most of his friends disappear and his parents distance themselves further and further," added Kramer.
"The only constant left in Brendan's life is his loving sister, Wendy," Cohn explained. "When Wendy turns up dead, he must ignore the insults and threats from the voices in his head to begin his own investigation. With the help of an odd assemblage of his few friends—a drug dealer, a meth addict, and a war veteran with a bad case of agoraphobia—
"Previously, Cohn mastered melding mystery with science fiction into the tightly plotted and suspenseful story set in an invaded and desolate future Earth," Kramer said. "THE UNRAVELING OF BRENDAN MEEKS explores new territory, as a psychologically impaired individual looks for answers in the murder of his beloved sister. It is an excellent addition to Pandamoon's growing catalog of Mystery/Suspense titles, including THE MEAN BONE IN HER BODY by Laura Ellen Scott, ON THE BRICKS by Penni Jones and MADE SAFE by Francis Sparks."
Brian Cohn is an emergency department physician practicing in St. Louis, Missouri, where he lives with his beautiful wife and their two rambunctious children. He has nurtured a healthy obsession with the written word for much of his life, and finally took up writing to give a voice to his overactive imagination. His first novel, THE LAST DETECTIVE, received a five-star rating by Readers' Favorite and has been nominated for Novel of the Year by Underground Book Reviews. When he's not busy writing and taking care of patients, Brian loves to run, play with his children, and spend quiet time watching TV with his wife. If he can only figure out how to do all three things at once, he'll finally have it made.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com/
Contact
Matthew Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
