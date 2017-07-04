News By Tag
Peterborough Improvements expands with Peterborough Driveways ground works division
Leading the team of installers is Darren Bennet who has over 30 year's experience installing driveways and has previously run his own driveway companies.
Head of Peterborough Improvements – Shaun Featherstone says " We are the only driveway company based in Peterborough that specialises in both Block Paving and Resin Bound Surfacing. This along with our continued expansion in other areas has caused us to split the grounds work side of the company into a standalone company."
The suDS compliant Resin Bound Surfacing that Peterborough Driveways will be offering customers as well as block paving is a two part UV Polyurethane Resin that is mixed with aggregate and then trowelled on by hand to either an existing tarmac or concrete driveway or to a newly created base.
Installs can be completed in as quickly as a day and once installed are ready for vehicular traffic within 24 hours.
Shaun said "Probably the biggest reason customers are now opting for the latest Resin Bound Surfacing is due to the low maintenance. Unlike block paving once the resin has been installed there are no weeds or ongoing maintenance."
About Peterborough Driveways
Peterborough Driveways (http://www.peterboroughdriveways.co.uk/
For more information about their driveway installation services in Peterborough, simply visit their official website.
Website: http://www.peterboroughdriveways.co.uk
Location: Peterborough, UK
Contact: Shaun Featherstone
Phone Number: 01733 306024
Media Contact
Shaun Featherstone
01733 306024
***@peterboroughdriveways.co.uk
