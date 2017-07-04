Peterborough Improvements expands with Peterborough Driveways ground works division

 
Listed Under

Tags:
Resin Surfacing
Driveway Companies
Block Paving

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Peterborough - Cambridgeshire - England

PETERBOROUGH, England - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Into its second year of trading and due to popular demand, Peterborough Improvements have today announced the addition of Peterborough Driveways to the Peterborough Home Improvements group.

Leading the team of installers is Darren Bennet who has over 30 year's experience installing driveways and has previously run his own driveway companies.

Head of Peterborough Improvements – Shaun Featherstone says " We are the only driveway company based in Peterborough that specialises in both Block Paving and Resin Bound Surfacing. This along with our continued expansion in other areas has caused us to split the grounds work side of the company into a standalone company."

The suDS compliant Resin Bound Surfacing that Peterborough Driveways will be offering customers as well as block paving is a two part UV Polyurethane Resin that is mixed with aggregate and then trowelled on by hand to either an existing tarmac or concrete driveway or to a newly created base.

Installs can be completed in as quickly as a day and once installed are ready for vehicular traffic within 24 hours.

Shaun said "Probably the biggest reason customers are now opting for the latest Resin Bound Surfacing is due to the low maintenance. Unlike block paving once the resin has been installed there are no weeds or ongoing maintenance."

About Peterborough Driveways

Peterborough Driveways (http://www.peterboroughdriveways.co.uk/) is the groundworks division of Peterborough Improvements. The company offers wide range of home improvement services in Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

For more information about their driveway installation services in Peterborough, simply visit their official website.

Website: http://www.peterboroughdriveways.co.uk

Location: Peterborough, UK

Contact: Shaun Featherstone

Phone Number: 01733 306024

Shaun Featherstone
01733 306024
***@peterboroughdriveways.co.uk
