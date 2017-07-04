News By Tag
Altriva Named A Washington's 100 Best Companies To Work Four Years In A Row
Microsoft professional services firm honored for setting the standard in leadership, benefits, innovation and happy employees in Washington State.
Winners are selected solely by employees through an extensive nomination and employee survey process, and not by Seattle Business magazine or its advertisers. A third-party research firm analyzes thousands of surveys and determines the company's score based on 10 categories which include executive leadership and corporate culture.
For 28 years Seattle Business magazine has honored Washington companies that are setting the standard for leadership, strong benefits, best work environment, innovative training programs, happiest employees and more.
Justin Mathena, Principal of Altriva, said, "We are gratified that our employees continue to nominate and vote Altriva for this award. The frequency we've earned it assures that we are treating our employees the right way and providing an enriching work environment."
About Altriva Solutions: Altriva is a professional services firm that partners with clients to achieve strategic business objectives by applying extensive experience and expertise in delivering integrated, customer-centric solutions. Altriva is founded on principles of dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence that translate into value to the customer on every engagement. As a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, we specialize in solutions based on Microsoft technologies. We are recognized industry experts in CRM (specializing in Microsoft CRM), Application Development, and Integration. Learn ore at http://www.altriva.com/
