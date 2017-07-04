News By Tag
* Miami
* Volcano
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Flor de Caña Volcano will impact millions of people in Miami's Airport during July and August
The volcano is located in Terminal D, between gates D37 and D38, where millions of travelers from around the world will see the new brand communication and more than 60,000 people will be able to enjoy a tasting of Flor de Caña's super premium and ultra-premium rum collections, aged from 7 up to 25 years, and tour the display to learn about the brand's differentiating elements and the quality of Flor de Caña.
The volcano-booth is strategically located close to two Duty Free Americas (DFA) stores to facilitate product purchase after the tasting.
If you travel through Miami's Airport, don't miss the opportunity to visit us at this spectacular volcano-booth!
About Flor de Caña
Flor de Caña, Nicaragua's #1 exported brand, is present in over 40 countries worldwide and is one of the fastest growing premium rum brands in the United States. With more than 125 years and 5 generations of family tradition, Flor de Caña has been recognized as the world's best rum in prestigious international competitions in London, San Francisco and Chicago. Flor de Caña, the leading premium rum in Central America, is manufactured and distributed by Compañía Licorera de Nicaragua, S.A. (CLNSA). For more information, visit: flordecana.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse