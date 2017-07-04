News By Tag
GlobalSpotz introduces PROMOS™ - The Future of Promotional E-Commerce Through Customer Networks
Business success demands a customer network. One that is social, mobile, local and provides e-commerce and direct marketing capabilities via email and SMS messaging.
The media content that consumers receive through this network portal e-commerce app, created and maintained through the PROMOS™ Dashboard, makes it easy for businesses to launch new products, services and promotions delivered immediately to their customers through the app. And, each customer who uses the app automatically becomes a member in the business' own customer network.
Social sharing is built into the network portal e-commerce app providing viral, social, crowd-driven marketing to the business and their products and services. And since consumners who use the app are a part of the business' customer network, the business can direct market to them via email or SMS messaging whenever they need to boost traffic and revenue.
Businesses also benefit from being able to track and monitor all orders, reservations and social activity for sharing and consumer ratings from all members of their customer network giving them a heads up for what is working and what is not, allowing them to adjust their marketing strategies to maximize revenue and profits.
Tying it all together, the network portal e-commerce app has the ability to connect directly to the business' point-of-sale (POS) system, by-passing 3rd party payment processing to save the company additional expenses and delays from getting paid for their products and services.
Promotion of the business' network portal e-commerce app is easily made available through Facebook and Twitter and multiple industry specific contextual networks created and maintained by GlobalSpotz, Inc. For the Food and Beverage Industry, for example, there are 45 distinct food lovers contextual networks available for consumers to access the business' network portal e-commerce app and all those food lovers networks are accessible through a network hub app called FoodieSpotz.
Social, mobile, local promotional e-commerce through customer networks provides all the customer touchpoints that a business needs in today's mobile-centric world.
For more information, please call (408) 400-7198 menu option #1 or email info@promospotz.com
Go to https://promospotz.com to signup today!
GlobalSpotz, Inc.
(408) 400-7198 option #1
***@promospotz.com
