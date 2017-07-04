News By Tag
SAP Fieldglass: New Sponsor of Alive Center's Teen Initiate Programs
Written by Isha Srinivasan, Junior at Naperville North High School
NAPERVILLE, IL - The Alive Center today announced that SAP Fieldglass is the new sponsor for their Alive Teen Initiate Program which encourages students to pursue education and careers in science, technology and math (STEM).
Commenting on the sponsorship, Isha Srinivasan, creator of the Computer Science Club and Girls STEM Innovation Camp, said, "I am really excited to be able to work with a global company like SAP Fieldglass to further expand our Computer Science club and STEM programs."
In conjunction with the sponsorship, SAP Fieldglass will conduct workshops for teenagers at the center, providing them with information about careers in technology. Sponsorship funds also will be used to benefit Alive Teen-Led Teen-Driven clubs, camps, programs and events such as the recent Alive Art Slam fundraiser.
At the Alive Center, teenagers learn and pass that knowledge forward, encouraging and mentoring junior high-age students to stimulate their interest in STEM. Teen Initiate also supports Alive's teen-created mission of being a teen-led, teen-driven center focused on empowering the youth of today to become the impassioned, resilient leaders of tomorrow.
"Today's youth will be tomorrow's future, and those with strong educations in science, technology and math will have the opportunity to be the innovators, data analysts, scientists and technologists in tomorrow's digital economy," said Vish Baliga, chief technology officer at SAP Fieldglass. "It gives us great pleasure to sponsor Alive Center Teen Initiate programs that encourage todays' youth to study in these fields."
SAP Fieldglass, a long-standing leader in external talent management and services procurement, provides cloud-based solutions on an open platform which organizations around the world use to find, engage and manage all types of external talent.
Current Alive Teen Initiate programs include the Alive Girl Empowerment Club, Junior High Mentoring, Science Exploration club, Computer Science Club, the Upcycled Clothing Club, The Merry Tutor tutoring, Girls STEM Camp, the Excel Exchange club, a Student Advisory Board and more. Teens interested in starting a new Teen Initiate program should fill out a business case here: https://goo.gl/
If you would like to learn more about the Alive Teen Initiate program please contact Kandice Henning at Kandice@alivenaperville.com - 630.802.2547. Learn more about Alive at www.alivenaperville.com
Kandice Henning
630.778.6093
***@alivenaperville.com
