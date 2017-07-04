 
Industry News





Top Trade Attorney Jennifer Diaz Legal Luminary Award Finalist

Board Certified Specialist in International Law, Jennifer Diaz, says "it is incredibly humbling to be a nominee and voted by peers for this prestigious award. My fellow nominees are top notch."
 
 
Jennifer Diaz
Jennifer Diaz
 
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- President of DIAZ TRADE LAW, P.A., Jennifer Diaz, Esq, specializing in Customs and International Trade Services, has been nominated as finalist for the Dade County Bar Association's Legal Luminary Awards in the "International" category.

With over 71,000 nominations cast, Jennifer joins a select group who will attend the Association's Awards Gala on July 26. Between now and July 17, 2017, judges and lawyers will choose between the finalists in each category and the winner will be announced at the Gala. Members of the Bar are welcome to cast their VOTE HERE:  https://dadecountybar.site-ym.com/page/legalluminariesvote.

Jennifer is Board Certified in International Law by the Florida Bar and received her law degree from Nova Southeastern University and bachelor's degree from the University of Miami. Throughout her career, she has been recognized as an outstanding leader. In 2017 Ms. Diaz was ranked as "Super Lawyer," and from 2012 through 2016 she was named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers.  Jennifer is AV Rated, and has received numerous awards and accolades including: "40 Under 40 Outstanding Lawyers of South Florida" Award, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; Winner of 2015 AXA Advisors Global Businesswomen of the Year Award; "Outstanding Committee Outreach Award," Young Interest Network (YIN) Co-Chair, American Bar Association; International Women's Day Honoree, World Trade Center.

"It is incredibly humbling to be a nominee and voted by peers for this prestigious award. My fellow nominees are top notch," said Jennifer of the nomination. She is an expert at working with the many Federal agencies that regulate trade and prides herself on being proactive and results oriented on behalf of clients. She is a sought after professional speaker and writer, known for engaging her audiences and easily explaining dense subject matter.

ABOUT DIAZ TRADE LAW, P.A.

Diaz Trade Law represents global clients of every size, from individuals and small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in import and/or export compliance and enforcement mitigation services.  The firm has expertise in assisting companies in successfully complying with the vast U. S. federal laws and regulations for import and export transactions as well as supply chain security. We are passionate about developing strategies with clients to achieve successful results while complying with U.S. government agencies. For more information, visit: www.diaztradelaw.com

Editor's note: A headshot of Jennifer Diaz and interviews are available upon request.

Jennifer Diaz
For more information, visit: www.diaztradelaw.com
***@diaztradelaw.com
Click to Share