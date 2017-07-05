

Ninestar Releases New White Paper Detailing the Firm's History of Innovation Ninestar has released a new white paper ZHUHAI, China - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Ninestar Corporation is proud to announce the release of its latest white paper, Ninestar—Innovating Success. The report, which is available at no cost via the link below, provides readers with a detailed overview of how the company grew to be the market leader by consistently breaking new technical ground and being the first in the industry to release the latest high-quality, non-infringing digital imaging supplies.





"Since our company opened in 2000, we have focused intensely on our ability to innovate and quickly bring to market the highest quality products," says Ninestar Corporation Senior Vice President Jason Wang. He explains that by investing in innovation, the company has been able to offer its customers a comprehensive line of ink, toner, and ribbon cartridges that it markets under the G&G brand. Thanks to our commitment to innovation, G&G products are recognized around the world for their superior performance and reliability.



Ninestar—Innovating Success, provides readers with a study of Ninestar's many technical achievements and outlines how the company grew to be the world's largest third-party supplies vendor with over 200 million end users in more than 100 countries. The report provides insights into some of the company's proprietary technologies and describes how these inventions allowed Ninestar to release its most important products. In addition, Ninestar—Innovating Success explains how through its recent acquisitions, including the purchase of Static Control Components and Lexmark International, Ninestar is pioneering a hybrid business model that combines the strengths and competitive advantages of a hardware manufacturer and a consumables vendor.



"With a deep pool of proprietary inventions and thousands of patents to draw from, Ninestar is better able to quickly provide its customers with non-infringing G&G products today than ever before," says Mr. Wang confidently. As competition in the market grows increasingly intense, Ninestar's customers can rely on us to continue to innovate and add even more value to our G&G-branded products. "In a market that is experiencing ongoing commoditization," he says "Ninestar's dealers know G&G products retain their value and deliver the premium quality that end users depend on."



"We're publishing Ninestar—Innovating Success because we want the industry to understand how Ninestar became the company that it is today and explain how we will continue to grow in the future," says Mr. Jason Wang. "As we have done since Day One, rest assured that Ninestar will continue to lead the industry by innovating."



Click here to download Ninestar's free white paper:



