Baltimore Native Jay Day Earns No. 34 Spot On America's Top 1,000 Real Estate Pros by Real Trends

Jay Day and the Day Home Team once again placed in the top 50 of America's top real estate teams, as calculated by REAL Trends on "The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals" awards ranking, and advertised in The Wall Street Journal.
 
 
The Day Home Team, based in Frederick, Md., is No. 34 in US for sales volume
The Day Home Team, based in Frederick, Md., is No. 34 in US for sales volume
 
FREDERICK, Md. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Jay Day and the Day Home Team have been named one of America's top real estate teams by REAL Trends. "The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals (http://www.realtrends.com/products/rt1000)" is a respected national awards ranking, sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Placing No. 34 nationally for gross sales volume, the Day Home Team had $257.6 million in total DC metro real estate sales.

The 13-member Day Home Team (http://www.dayhometeam.com/) specializes in residential real estate in the Maryland counties of ​Frederick, Washington, Montgomery, Howard, and Carroll as well as southern Pennsylvania and northern Virginia. The team is based with Real Estate Teams, LLC and has an office downtown on Citizens Way in Frederick, Md.

"Being a member of The Thousand is an incredible achievement in today's increasingly competitive environment. This elite group of sales associates are proven professionals who bring together innovative marketing solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with best-in-class customer service to consistently exceed their clients expectations. Their success put the team in the top 1 percent of more than 1.25 million REALTORS® nationwide," said Luke Bahrenburg, vice president of real estate advertising at Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

The exclusive list, now in its 12th year, was officially published June 23, 2017, and can be found at www.thethousandrealestateprofessionals.com. It is comprised of four main categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:

* Individual Sales Professionals—Sales volume

* Individual Sales Professionals—Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, there are two  sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer's and a seller's.)

* Team Professionals—Sales volume

* Team Professionals—Transaction sides

The Day Home Team was also named to the Top 250 Teams list for closed transactions, placing once again in the top 50 at the No. 39 spot. The Baltimore real estate team had 595 closed transaction sides in 2016.

"For us, it's really been about getting the right people in the right positions within our team so we can offer the best customer service and marketing possible to our clients," stated Jay Day, founder and CEO of the team. "The fact that we consistently stay in the top 50 on this national list of top real estate teams tells me we are giving excellent advice and service to our buyers and sellers."

Day and his team strive to bring the latest in marketing and industry innovations to their clients. For instance, they offer a Guaranteed Sale Program for home sellers. Day will buy a seller's home at a pre-arranged price if the team does not sell the home in the allotted number of days. They also offer a 1-Year Love It or Leave It Program for home buyers not completely happy with the home they purchased.

Locally, Jay Day has been heard on local radio programs ​99.9 WFRE and 930 WFMD. He has been endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul and self-made multi-millionaire frequently seen on ABC's Shark Tank. Day is the only central Maryland real estate professional to receive Corcoran's filmed endorsement, which can be viewed at www.DayHomeTeam.com.​ The Day Home Team was also just recently endorsed by country music superstar Gary LeVox, lead singer of Rascal Flatts. The team holds the exclusive endorsement for the metro Baltimore real estate market.

To learn more or connect with the team on social media, visit​ DayHomeTeam.com. There, visitors can also see details about the Guaranteed Sold Program, their Home Selling Plan, conduct a complete property search of the region, or read numerous client testimonials. For more immediate questions or to schedule an appointment, call 866-702-9038.

