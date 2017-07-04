Global Mixed Gender Basketball League Adds Bryan 'Birdman' Williams To The Franchise Owner Roster!

Contact

-- Contact: Beth A. Kelly, (201) 606-2617, Ext. 4 orpvbak1378@gmail.com(July 10, 2017)---James Scott, the CEO/founder of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) League, announces that Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan "Birdman" Williams has acquired the League's New Orleans Cash Money franchise.Birdman hits the ground running with the team, The Cash Money Millionaires, and is looking for the best male and female basketball players in New Orleans, ages 18 and up to vie for one of the 28 positions (14 men and 14 women players). The tryouts will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Joe W. Brown Memorial Park Main Gym, 5420 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, LA at 5 pm. Contact 201 606-2617 for more information.This announcement falls on the heels of the news that Tameka "Tiny" Harris, wife of Clifford "T.I." Harris had acquired GMGB's Atlanta franchise, the Atlanta Heirs. News of the singer/songwriter/manager's boss move as the first female coed basketball team owner was recently spotlighted on the season finale of the VH1 reality series "T.I. And Tiny: The Family Hustle."The Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) League has been the formation stages since 2013, and is becoming the heir apparent in the basketball world as it combines the skills of exceptionally talented coed players. Its unique concept focuses on men and women who officially play together on the same team is not only inspiring to younger generations of basketball fans but provides family-friendly entertainment that sparks and cultivates awareness and cooperative spirits.CEO Scott states, "Men and women are together at last with the formation of this league. It should have been that way a long tune ago, but we are pleased to bring a different type of game to the competitive sport of basketball."Global Mixed Gender Basketball is an innovative concept to the basketball industry, which not only features both men and women teammates but features male and female coaches, managers and staff. Furthermore, the team is paid on equal levels: no more will a woman make less than a man for performing the same job. Camaraderie is found again through sport. Communities will come together to see an event, to connect with each other, to put down the phone and have real conversations and to enjoy and value good family fun," Scott continues.Emphasizing celebrity team ownership, the GMGB League has a roster of popular personalities who are at the helm of franchises in several major cities. So far the lineup of cities includes Miami, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles and several others to be announced in 2018. In addition, several of the teams are utilizing the expertise of notable retired NBA and WNBA athletes who will enhance the team's performance skills."We hope to promote unity into the communities across the nation," comments Scott, who explains that franchises in other cities are available. "This is family entertainment. For instance, a father can bring his daughter and son to the games."Although players must be at least 18 years of age, there is no age limit. "If you have skills, we want to see you at the tryouts. Just look at this opportunity as being the American Idol for basketball players," Scott concludes. For more information visit the website at www.globalmixedgenderbasketball.com.