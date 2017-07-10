Country(s)
20 Women Who Are Changing the World
The Women's Eye Publishes New Book About Women Taking Action Around the World
"These intrepid women demonstrate how one person can make an indelible mark." —Stacey Reiss, Producer of award-winning documentary The Eagle Huntress
Living in cities big and small in the US, Middle East, Africa, Asia and beyond, their work is wide-ranging. They have built schools where there were none, promoted global women's equality issues in treacherous places and implemented innovative ways to feed the hungry, rescue children and more. Some have received recognition, but most labor in their missions without much acclaim. All share a commitment to positively change the status quo and create a better quality of life.
· In Florida, Estella Pyfrom renovated an old school bus to bring technology to more than 31,000 children in underserved neighborhoods.
· In a freezing Beirut kitchen, Barbara Massaad prepares the simplest meal—soup—
· Photographer Paola Gianturco, a grandmother herself, travels the world to document activist grandmothers who are creating a powerful force as they take on global issues in more than 15 countries.
20 Women Changemakers is a moving anthology of interviews with women who seek to make a positive impact—one act, one person at a time. These collective stories convey the global force that women embody as they step up to create change and make the world a better place to live.
