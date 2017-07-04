 
July 2017





Norpoint Heights offers great opportunity to buy new in King County

 
 
Norpoint Heights is now selling new homes in King County.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Tucked away on the edge of Federal Way is Lennar's Norpoint Heights, a boutique community of limited homes that offer a variety of homesites. With only a select number of homesites remaining, interested homeshoppers are encouraged to act quickly before the home of their dreams gets snatched away! These new home start from the $400,000s, making them a rarity and golden opportunity to purchase new in King County!

"This community offers both low maintenance yards and huge corner lots, so there really is something for everyone," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "A brand new home in King County, that's priced from the $400,000s and comes with all the bells and whistles at no added cost is something you just won't find!"

Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program was created as a way to simplify the new homebuying process while adding tremendous value. It works by including today's popular features and upgrades as standard so that they come at no additional cost to the buyer. So Norpoint Heights homeowners can enjoy items such as granite kitchen countertops, GE® stainless steel appliances, shaker-style cabinetry, tankless water heaters, front and backyard landscaping and so much more without ever having to pay extra!

At Norpoint Heights, Lennar offers five distinctive floorplans that range in size approximately from 1,836 to 3,264 square feet of living spaces. All two-story plans, these new homes offer between three and five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms, along with open-concept layouts, beautiful gourmet-inspired kitchens, enviable master suites and impeccable overall design.

This community is now selling and is open by appointment. To learn more, visit www.lennar.com/norpointheights. For new homes for sale across Seattle, visit www.lennar.com/seattle.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Click to Share