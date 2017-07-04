News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Seminar: Forecasting the Human Resources Climate
Seminar to Address Emerging Issues During the New Administration
"We're hosting this seminar to provide our clients and prospective clients cutting-edge knowledge and ideas on topics relevant to employee benefits and human resources," says Scott Gramling, Wallace Welch & Willingham CEO.
Different sessions will highlight a variety of current issues. Speakers are set to include former US Congressman Jason Altmire, Senior VP of Florida Blue, who plans to reveal a Washington insider's view of healthcare policy and politics. Fisher Phillips attorney Teresa Gallion will share how workplaces can effectively manage compliance obligations against a background of profound change. Kevin Mekler, Senior Counsel from Travelers Insurance Company will discuss how cyber attacks have emerged as one of the most significant threats facing organizations of all sizes and how a business can best protect itself from cyber risk.
Another seminar highlight will include the state of the employee benefits marketplace and how it's possible to 'rein in' spiraling healthcare costs. Wallace Welch & Willingham Wellness Coordinator, Trish Blocker, will analyze a successful wellness approach through a client case review to demonstrate that a strategic wellness program can become sustainable and effective in today's workplace. Scott Milson, President of Milson James, will preside over the Engaging Millennials Through Technology session, highlighting the technology user experience by millennials and revealing how new HR strategies seek to engage this niche of workers.
"Plan to learn practical tips on how to manage this new human resources climate with practical advice from these expert sources," says Gramling.
Lunch will be provided during a mid-day break at the event. Six credit hours toward CPE credits and SHRM, HRCI and DPBR are pending approval. Seating is limited to a maximum of two persons per company and pre-registration is required at http://info.w3ins.com/
Founded in 1925, Wallace Welch & Willingham is an independent insurance agency with a rich history of providing quality service and unwavering commitment to its clients and community. The agency represents an extensive list of "A rated" insurance companies in order to provide the best coverage at the most affordable rates available. Wallace Welch & Willingham has insurance products to fit the specific needs of both businesses and individuals, offering commercial, homeowners, auto, boat and life insurance, as well as employee benefits coverage. For more information, call (727) 522-7777 or visit www.w3ins.com.
Media Contact
Missy Mastos
Wallace, Welch & Willingham
727-522-7777 ext. 176
mmastos@w3ins.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse