Seminar: Forecasting the Human Resources Climate

Seminar to Address Emerging Issues During the New Administration

Media Contact

Missy Mastos

Wallace, Welch & Willingham

727-522-7777 ext. 176

mmastos@w3ins.com Missy MastosWallace, Welch & Willingham727-522-7777 ext. 176

End

-- St. Petersburg, FL – What can employers expect as the Trump Administration's proverbial winds of change hit the workplace? Company managers and HR Professionals of companies with at least 30 employees are invited to learn the answers Thursday, August 17 from 8:45am-3:30pm at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. During Forecasting the Human Resources Climate, they'll discover how to best protect their respective organizations from newfound risks. Wallace Welch & Willingham is currently offering free registration to the W3 University educational seminar which features dynamic speakers discussing on-point federal policy, product trends, the threat of cyber attacks and more."We're hosting this seminar to provide our clients and prospective clients cutting-edge knowledge and ideas on topics relevant to employee benefits and human resources," says Scott Gramling, Wallace Welch & Willingham CEO.Different sessions will highlight a variety of current issues. Speakers are set to include former US Congressman Jason Altmire, Senior VP of Florida Blue, who plans to reveal a Washington insider's view of healthcare policy and politics. Fisher Phillips attorney Teresa Gallion will share how workplaces can effectively manage compliance obligations against a background of profound change. Kevin Mekler, Senior Counsel from Travelers Insurance Company will discuss how cyber attacks have emerged as one of the most significant threats facing organizations of all sizes and how a business can best protect itself from cyber risk.Another seminar highlight will include the state of the employee benefits marketplace and how it's possible to 'rein in' spiraling healthcare costs. Wallace Welch & Willingham Wellness Coordinator, Trish Blocker, will analyze a successful wellness approach through a client case review to demonstrate that a strategic wellness program can become sustainable and effective in today's workplace. Scott Milson, President of Milson James, will preside over the Engaging Millennials Through Technology session, highlighting the technology user experience by millennials and revealing how new HR strategies seek to engage this niche of workers."Plan to learn practical tips on how to manage this new human resources climate with practical advice from these expert sources," says Gramling.Lunch will be provided during a mid-day break at the event. Six credit hours toward CPE credits and SHRM, HRCI and DPBR are pending approval. Seating is limited to a maximum of two persons per company and pre-registration is required at http://info.w3ins.com/ seminar-2017- annual-benefits . Further questions should be directed to Missy Mastos at 727-522-7777 ext. 176 or emailed to mmastos@w3ins.com Founded in 1925, Wallace Welch & Willingham is an independent insurance agency with a rich history of providing quality service and unwavering commitment to its clients and community. The agency represents an extensive list of "A rated" insurance companies in order to provide the best coverage at the most affordable rates available. Wallace Welch & Willingham has insurance products to fit the specific needs of both businesses and individuals, offering commercial, homeowners, auto, boat and life insurance, as well as employee benefits coverage. For more information, call (727) 522-7777 or visit www.w3ins.com.