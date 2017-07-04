News By Tag
Dr. Jeffrey Gold of Liberty Vision Recognized as Best of New Haven for 7th Year in a Row
The New Haven ophthalmologist and Epi-LASIK expert was recognized as a Best Eye Doctor and Best Place for Lasik in CT Now's 2017 Best of New Haven Reader's poll.
Each year, CT Now, the weekly publication covering arts, food & drink, music and more for New Haven, CT, polls its readers for the Best of New Haven in a number of categories. Thousands of people voted for the businesses and services they consider the best in New Haven for 2017. Dr. Gold, a board-certified ophthalmologist with more than 45 years of experience in eye medicine and surgery, was recognized once again for his special expertise in eye care and laser technology.
"It's an honor to be recognized by CT Now's readership for the medical services I and my team offer our patients," said Dr. Gold. "We're happy to continue to provide our Epi-LASIK and other ophthalmic services to the people of New Haven and its neighboring communities.
About Liberty Vision
Liberty Vision's offices are located at 2440 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, Connecticut. Since 1997, Dr. Gold has limited his practice exclusively to Laser Vision Correction; he has performed more than 11,000 laser vision correction procedures in his storied career. He is just one of only 13 ophthalmologists in the United States who specializes exclusively in PRK and Epi-LASIK laser vision correction. Learn more and schedule your free consultation at www.libertyvision.net.
