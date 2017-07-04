 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Dermatology
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

First Derm To Provide Free Skin Cancer Screenings at Sunday Streets SF

Teledermatology can make a huge impact on skin cancer mortality rate
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology
Dermatology
Event

Industry:
Health

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Events

SAN FRANCISCO - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- On Sunday, July 16, First Derm will educate thousands of Sunday Streets SF attendees about skin cancer prevention and detection. Having identified four cancerous lesions during last year's event, First Derm will provide free skin cancer screenings again this year.

First Derm has partnered with Blue Lizard Sunscreen for the fourth time to educate the public about the importance of sun safety. The research-backed teledermatology company will provide Sunday Street SF attendees with free sunscreens and educational resources about skin cancer detection. Using the latest smartphone technology, First Derm will also provide free skin cancer screenings for individuals with suspicious moles.

Nearly 12,000 Americans die of skin cancer every year, but 95% of these deaths are preventable through early detection and action. One of the greatest obstacles to early detection, though, is the fact that the average wait time to see a dermatologist is 32 days. This is especially troubling for those with suspicious moles. First Derm's teledermatology service allows individuals to snap a photo of their skin concern and receive a board-certified dermatologist's evaluation within 24 hours.

"We're empowering the community to take proactive steps towards early detection of skin cancer with the power of mobile technology," says Dr. Alexander Börve, CEO of First Derm.

Börve continues, "Our previous Spot Cancer events have been successful in educating the community about sun protection. During last year's event, we handed out 3,000 sunscreen samples, screened 39 skin lesions and discovered four cases of skin cancer. It is important that people get easy access to routined skin screenings, and we are here to make a difference."

First Derm's Spot Cancer Campaign aims to reduce the skin cancer mortality rate by stressing early detection, encouraging regular screenings, and connecting users with board-certified dermatologists in a timely manner.

The Spot Cancer Campaign will be held at Mission Sunday Streets on Valencia Street from 11am to 4pm. To see more details about the event, visit  https://www.firstderm.com/spotcancer/.

###

About First Derm: First Derm leads the mobile health revolution by empowering users to submit skin concerns anonymously to board-certified dermatologists with photos and a description from anywhere in the world. First Derm provides triage service, yielding an information-based response and suggested course of action. Since the app can be accessed any time, users receive a reliable review of their condition directly from a board-certified dermatologist even on holidays and weekends. For more information, please visit http://www.FirstDerm.com.

Contact
Amanuel Tsighe
***@idoc24.com
End
Source:
Email:***@idoc24.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Dermatology, Event
Industry:Health
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share