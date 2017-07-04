News By Tag
First Derm To Provide Free Skin Cancer Screenings at Sunday Streets SF
Teledermatology can make a huge impact on skin cancer mortality rate
First Derm has partnered with Blue Lizard Sunscreen for the fourth time to educate the public about the importance of sun safety. The research-backed teledermatology company will provide Sunday Street SF attendees with free sunscreens and educational resources about skin cancer detection. Using the latest smartphone technology, First Derm will also provide free skin cancer screenings for individuals with suspicious moles.
Nearly 12,000 Americans die of skin cancer every year, but 95% of these deaths are preventable through early detection and action. One of the greatest obstacles to early detection, though, is the fact that the average wait time to see a dermatologist is 32 days. This is especially troubling for those with suspicious moles. First Derm's teledermatology service allows individuals to snap a photo of their skin concern and receive a board-certified dermatologist's evaluation within 24 hours.
"We're empowering the community to take proactive steps towards early detection of skin cancer with the power of mobile technology,"
Börve continues, "Our previous Spot Cancer events have been successful in educating the community about sun protection. During last year's event, we handed out 3,000 sunscreen samples, screened 39 skin lesions and discovered four cases of skin cancer. It is important that people get easy access to routined skin screenings, and we are here to make a difference."
First Derm's Spot Cancer Campaign aims to reduce the skin cancer mortality rate by stressing early detection, encouraging regular screenings, and connecting users with board-certified dermatologists in a timely manner.
The Spot Cancer Campaign will be held at Mission Sunday Streets on Valencia Street from 11am to 4pm. To see more details about the event, visit https://www.firstderm.com/
About First Derm: First Derm leads the mobile health revolution by empowering users to submit skin concerns anonymously to board-certified dermatologists with photos and a description from anywhere in the world. First Derm provides triage service, yielding an information-
