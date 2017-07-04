MAS Goods Commits to Solving the Bug and Mosquito Bite Problem in a Way That's Safe and Natural With the Bugout Bracelet A big issue has existed for some time with bug repellents that are widely available on the market being made of very harsh and dangerous chemicals. MAS Goods have committed to offering a safe and natural solution to this problem with the Bugout All-Natural Mosquito Repellent Bracelet. Customers have responded with enthusiasm NEW YORK - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- More people everyday put a high focus on only using products that are safe and healthy. In the world of bug repellents this has been difficult to achieve, with most products that are effective having been made of harsh and dangerous chemicals, and the natural products not being effective at all. MAS Goods launched their company committed to solving this problem and providing a winning, healthy and safe way to stay bug and mosquito bite free. The company's lead product



"Our objective is to provide a way four our customers to enjoy the outdoors and be mosquito bite free, without endangering their health in any way, remarked a spokesperson from the company. "We've accomplished that with our Bugout Bracelet that uses the power of safe and natural Eucalyptus to keep the bug and mosquitoes away. It works incredibly well and it's 100% safe. What could be better for someone who doesn't want to become a meal for the local mosquitoes?"



According to the MAS Goods, the Bugout Bracelet is not only safe and natural, but is also water-proof, and has a stylish look, making it appropriate to wear in any situation required. Two come to an order, one white and one green, with each bracelet's ability to repel bugs lasting up to 120 hours of use. Most people credit the scent of the bracelet as being fresh and inviting.



Shoppers have endorsed the Bugout Mosquito Repellant Bracelet across the board.



Melissa O., recently commented, "I am a magnet for Mosquitos! No matter what - I have always ended up with at least two bites when no one else does. I wore this mosquito repellent bracelet to an evening outdoor concert and for the first time had no bites! I'm so impressed because it was humid, the right time of day for mosquitoes and I was outside in the grass. I will have to get more."



