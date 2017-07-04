 
Teen Focus Inc. Seeks Funding To Grow After-school And Saturday School Programs For At-risk Youth

How One Woman is Breaking the Vicious Poverty Cycle for Foster Children in SoCal
 
 
INLAND EMPIRE, Calif. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Teen Focus Inc. is headed for a new start! Established in 2000, Teen Focus, a full-service nonprofit organization that assists and serves foster and homeless youth in their efforts to succeed inside and outside the classroom, this week announced they are seeking funding and partnerships to grow their present programs and establish an after school program and Saturday school for at-risk youth.

Borne from a passion for lending a helping and supportive hand to youth in desperate need of communal baking, Teen Focus works with kids to help them meet and exceed their social, emotional, educational, and career goals. The organization is partnering with schools, juvenile probation and foster agencies, and homeless shelters to create not only after school programs but also a Saturday school. Teen Focus currently provides two types of scholarships, the Save Our Sons scholarship for African American Males and the Forgotten Scholars scholarship for at-risk youth. The general scholarships are for a single academic year at regionally accredited 2-year college or vocational programs.

Dr. Kim Scott has over seventeen years of experience working in education, has worked with at-risk youth for her entire career including as a Teen Growth Coach for the last ten years at KLS Counseling, (www.klscounseling.com) and is the Founder and Executive Director of Teen Focus Inc. She has designed two new programs, Enrichment and Intervention which are aligned with the current PBIS model. She has also written a survival workbook for at-risk youth. "Close to 50% of former foster youth will be homeless during their first two years of exiting foster care. That is a heartbreaking statistic we want to change," Dr. Scott says.

According to a recent publication by the Public Policy Institute of California, over 32,000 children enter foster care in California each year. Another alarming statistic is that foster youth who experience placements are nearly 15% less likely to complete high school, causing them to fall into an irreversible poverty cycle.

Dr. Scott adds, "As of this week, we are ramping up our efforts to solidify partnerships and supportive funding to expand our service options and create an after-school program and Saturday school for at-risk youth unable to go home to a safe environment. Through lessons, activities, and a strong support system, we are able to provide these students with the strength, resources, and confidence to go out into the world and make it on their own. Our vision is for each and every youth that is part of our program to move forward with a strong foundation and a bright future. We want them to, above all, become positive productive adults in our society."

Teen Focus is a 501 c3 non-profit organization and currently accepts financial donations, partnerships, sponsorships, and volunteers for overseeing and administering their variety of youth support programs. With their forthcoming after-school program and Saturday school, they will be seeking donors as well as volunteers to ensure it is rolled out properly.

For more information, or to partner for the after-school program development, visit: http://teenfocus.org/ or call 951-544-6380.

CONTACT:

Dr. Kim Scott

klsfive@aol.com

Media Contact
Dr. Kim Scott
951-544-6380
***@aol.com
Source:Teen Focus, Inc.
Email:***@aol.com
