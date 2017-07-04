News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A Pet with Paws Launching Eco-Friendly Training Pouch at SuperZoo Booth #4940
Be sure to stop by A Pet with Paws Booth #4940 to scope out these stylish and sustainable products firsthand as well as check out The Bentley Training Pouch launching at this year's show.
In order to truly enjoy life to the fullest with Fido, dog training is a must. Today, dog training services are in high demand as pet owners continue to demonstrate a willingness to invest in the wellbeing of their canines. In addition, pet parents or handlers are seeking the right products and tools to help make training a more pleasurable experience. A training pouch is an essential item on that list. The Bentley is as stylish and feminine training pouch that dog owners or trainers will appreciate due to its innovative "green" design and functionality.
"Dog training is not always the most glamorous job. It requires consistency and hard work, and sometimes it can even get messy," expresses Founder of A Pet with Paws, Ann Greenberg, "I wanted to create a training bag that would stand out in a fashionable way, while keeping items organized and within easy access for the handler. We accomplished this when we designed The Bentley. We can't wait to showcase our new training pouch at this year's SuperZoo event!"
Similar to all products at A Pet with Paws, the Bentley is an eco-friendly, vegan, cruelty-free bag. More than ever before, pet consumers are choosing higher quality products that not only benefit their pet's health, but are safe and sustainable for the planet too. At first glance, the pouch looks like leather; however upon closer examination, you realize your eye has been tricked and what you are seeing is a crisp photo printed image on fabric made from recycled plastic bottles!
The Bentley is available in two colors: Pecan and Cobalt Blue. The outside of the pouch features an elastic mesh pocket, perfect for storing a dog's favorite bouncy ball. On the other side is a spot to easily access your pup's poop bags. The inside of the pouch is lined with a bright yellow fabric. This color makes it easy to spot treats. There's an additional zippered pouch inside, ideal for storing your phone, keys, business cards, etc. This storage area is a nice way to keep your belongings separated from dog treats and crumb-free. The Bentley also features a clip that can attach to your pocket or belt loop. There is a strap that is flexible so that it can be worn as a fanny pack or as a purse.
A Pet with Paws will be launching The Bentley at SuperZoo Booth #4940. Other products that will be showcased will include: Poop Pickup Clutch Wristlets, Doggie Backpacks, Coco Carrier & Pet Trek and Pet Carriers.
About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws takes being an eco-conscious company seriously and feels it is their responsibility to contribute towards protecting and respecting our environment. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is purchased a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: www.apetwithpaws.com.
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @APetwithPaws
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/
Instagram: @APetWithPaws
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse