Olney Friends School to Host Solar Open House to Showcase Student Inspired Solar Project

-- Paradise Energy Solutions along with the Olney Friends School will host a solar open house at the school's location, 61830 Sandy Ridge Rd, Barnesville, OH 43713, on Friday, July 28 from 10AM-2PM. The open house will include short solar seminars, question and answer times, as well as a free food.Inspired by a student project titled "Olney Friends School and Solar Energy: A Case Study", the Olney Friends School added solar panels to the roof of a campus building in January 2017. Learn more about the student's project at http://olneyfriends.org/from-graddy-to-reality-olney-gets-solar-panels/The solar open house is open to the public and is free of charge. For more information, call 877-541-8808 or go to VisitPES.com/Events.Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full-service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.www.paradisesolarenergy.comwww.linkedin.com/company/paradise-energy-solutions-llcwww.facebook.com/ParadiseEnergySolutions