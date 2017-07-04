 
Olney Friends School to Host Solar Open House to Showcase Student Inspired Solar Project

Paradise Energy Solutions along with the Olney Friends School will host a solar open house at the school's location.
 
 
Olney School Open House - July 28,2017
Olney School Open House - July 28,2017
July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Paradise Energy Solutions along with the Olney Friends School will host a solar open house at the school's location, 61830 Sandy Ridge Rd, Barnesville, OH 43713, on Friday, July 28 from 10AM-2PM. The open house will include short solar seminars, question and answer times, as well as a free food.

Inspired by a student project titled "Olney Friends School and Solar Energy: A Case Study", the Olney Friends School added solar panels to the roof of a campus building in January 2017. Learn more about the student's project at http://olneyfriends.org/from-graddy-to-reality-olney-gets-solar-panels/.

The solar open house is open to the public and is free of charge. For more information, call 877-541-8808 or go to VisitPES.com/Events.

About Paradise Energy Solutions:

Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full-service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.

www.paradisesolarenergy.com

www.linkedin.com/company/paradise-energy-solutions-llc

www.facebook.com/ParadiseEnergySolutions

Tags:Solar, Schools, Barnesville
Industry:Education
Location:Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
