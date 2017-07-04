News By Tag
Olney Friends School to Host Solar Open House to Showcase Student Inspired Solar Project
Paradise Energy Solutions along with the Olney Friends School will host a solar open house at the school's location.
Inspired by a student project titled "Olney Friends School and Solar Energy: A Case Study", the Olney Friends School added solar panels to the roof of a campus building in January 2017. Learn more about the student's project at http://olneyfriends.org/
The solar open house is open to the public and is free of charge. For more information, call 877-541-8808 or go to VisitPES.com/
About Paradise Energy Solutions:
Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full-service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.
