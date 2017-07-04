Play It Again Sports - The Best Place to Buy Water Sports Equipment

 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- When warm weather finally arrives in Chicagoland, we eagerly look to the Great Lakes and rivers for our water sports fix after a long winter. With summer on the horizon, it's high time to prep for a season of fun in the wind, surf, and sun.

Play It Again Sports in Palatine (http://www.playitagainsportspalatineplaza.com/) sells and services a wide range of new and used water sports equipment. We carry products for all age groups and skill levels. Shop surfboards, skim boards, wetsuits, snorkels and masks, rash guards, personal flotation devices, goggles, and more.

Can't wait to get out on the water this spring and summer? Ready to try something new this year? See us to get fitted for aquatic adventure. You can find:

·         Kayaks and paddles. The Chicagoland area offers terrific places (https://www.newscastic.com/news/great-places-to-kayak-around-chicago-2813510/) to kayak and to experience nature from local waterways. Try the Skokie Lagoons (http://fpdcc.com/skokie-lagoons/) in Winnetka or Big Bend Lake (http://fpdcc.com/recreation/boating/) in Des Plaines. With your own boat, you'll have a variety of launching points from which to choose.

·         Snorkels and masks. Did you know you can snorkel (http://getawaytips.azcentral.com/snorkeling-illinois-7513...) in Chicago? North Avenue Beach is the city's most popular and accessible snorkeling spot. Purchase new or used snorkeling equipment at Play It Again Sports. We'll help you choose the right gear. You might also take your own gear on your next tropical getaway.

·         Surfboards and paddleboards. Ride Lake Michigan waves with surfboards and surfing equipment from Play It Again Sports. In 2009, Chicago lifted a 20-year ban on surfing. Now you can surf off select beaches along Lake Michigan. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, you can surf at Montrose and 57th Street beaches. Off-season you can surf at Osterman, Montrose, 57th Street, and Rainbow beaches.

·         Water skis and wakeboards. For some people, it's not summer on the Great Lakes without being towed behind a motorboat. Buy, sell, or upgrade your water ski or wakeboard equipment with Play It Again Sports for your best season—and greatest thrills—yet.

·         Wetsuits for surfing, lake swimming, and triathlon competition. Are you wearing the right kind of wetsuit, and is yours fitted properly? Whether you're looking for a full wetsuit or a sleeveless, knee-length version, we can help properly fit you.

·         Water sports accessories. Visit us in store to ensure you've got everything you need to make your next adventure memorable for all the right reasons. We carry goggles, rash guards, life vests, and other water sports accessories.

Water sports are highly seasonal, especially in our area, where winter lasts for months. Our inventory is always changing. Stop in and see us at Play It Again Sports in Palatine (http://www.playitagainsportspalatineplaza.com/) for buying and selling new and used water sports equipment. We're open 7 days a week, conveniently located at 315 E. Northwest Highway and reached by phone at 847-221-8260.

