 
News By Tag
* Nj Met
* Guari Rana
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clifton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Joseph Federico, Director of NJMET, Inc., Honors Gauri Rana for 10 Years of Service

Gauri Rana's 10th anniversary of service at NJMET, Inc. was celebrated at an afternoon affair in her honor at NJMET's Clifton, NJ headquarters on June 30, 2017.
 
 
Guari Rana with her NJMET, Inc. 10 Year Service Plaque
Guari Rana with her NJMET, Inc. 10 Year Service Plaque
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nj Met
Guari Rana

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
Clifton - New Jersey - US

CLIFTON, N.J. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Joseph Federico, VP and Director of NJMET, Inc. announced the celebration of Guari Rana's 10th anniversary of employment with the company.

Ms. Rana came on board in June 2007 as an electronic component tester and after ten years of commitment and outstanding service now serves as the Principal Final Inspector.

"Gauri is another fine example of dedication in our laboratory. It has been a pleasure working with her for many years and this recognition speaks volumes of her commitment," said Joseph Federico from NJMET's headquarters.

"It has been a sincere pleasure working with Gauri in our inspection and quality department. She is an outstanding colleague who prides in detail and perfection," added NJMET Quality Director Hazel Salvadore.

Ms. Rana was presented with a commendation plaque congratulating her 10 years of loyalty and friendship at the celebration which was attended by NJMET Inc. management and her colleagues.

For nearly 40 years, NJ MET has been a pioneer in the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing electronic component procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products. NJ MET, Inc. is AS9100 Rev. C / ISO9001:2008 certified and has successfully completed of The Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) laboratory suitability assessment and is now qualified to test federal stock classes (FSC) 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits) to DLA's QTSL test requirements. NJ MET, Inc. is also registered with GIDEP, SAE International, ASTM, ITAR, IEEE, and ANSI/ESD20.20. Its employees have hands-on training in the Counterfeit Components Avoidance Workshop by The Components Technology Institute, Inc. and just celebrated 38 years of Laboratory Procurement and Testing Services. NJ MET, Inc. has an outstanding A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

For more information, please call Joseph Federico at NJMET, Inc., Clifton, NJ (973) 546-5393. Please visit NJ MET, Inc. at http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=ht....

Contact
NJ MET, Inc.
***@goldbergconsulting.com
End
Source:NJ MET, Inc.
Email:***@goldbergconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Nj Met, Guari Rana
Industry:Electronics
Location:Clifton - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NJMET PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share