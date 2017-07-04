News By Tag
Joseph Federico, Director of NJMET, Inc., Honors Gauri Rana for 10 Years of Service
Gauri Rana's 10th anniversary of service at NJMET, Inc. was celebrated at an afternoon affair in her honor at NJMET's Clifton, NJ headquarters on June 30, 2017.
Ms. Rana came on board in June 2007 as an electronic component tester and after ten years of commitment and outstanding service now serves as the Principal Final Inspector.
"Gauri is another fine example of dedication in our laboratory. It has been a pleasure working with her for many years and this recognition speaks volumes of her commitment,"
"It has been a sincere pleasure working with Gauri in our inspection and quality department. She is an outstanding colleague who prides in detail and perfection,"
Ms. Rana was presented with a commendation plaque congratulating her 10 years of loyalty and friendship at the celebration which was attended by NJMET Inc. management and her colleagues.
For nearly 40 years, NJ MET has been a pioneer in the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing electronic component procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products. NJ MET, Inc. is AS9100 Rev. C / ISO9001:2008 certified and has successfully completed of The Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) laboratory suitability assessment and is now qualified to test federal stock classes (FSC) 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits)
