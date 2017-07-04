News By Tag
Region 4 ESC Hosts K-12 Teachers STEAM Conference with 25+ Business & Community Partners
Partners include several high-profile Houston area science, technology, and engineering companies; universities; museums, and more.
Region 4 ESC recognizes the critical need for K-12 students to be exposed to STEAM jobs, occupations and concepts to drive the leaders, innovators, and change makers of tomorrow. That is why we have called for community partners to support Texas teachers and students in their quest toward STEM/STEAM instructional experiences and the community has answered.
Partners from the following communities are ready to share their expertise: museum, corporate, K-12 and higher education, fine arts, maker space, science, engineering, technology, local government, and local businesses.
Sessions are interactive with direct applications in the real world that can translate to the classroom. This event is a meeting of those with the heart, mind, and spirit to make our world better by putting STEAM/STEM ideas in motion.
The event will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Region 4 ESC McKinney Conference Center. Event details and full list of community partners can be found at: http://dl.esc4.net/
About Region 4 Education Service Center
Region 4 Education Service Center (Region 4 ESC) is one of 20 regional education service centers established by the Texas Legislature in 1967 to assist school districts and charter schools in improving efficiencies and student performance. Region 4 ESC serves a seven-county area comprised of 49 public school districts and 38 open-enrollment charter schools, representing more than 1.1 million students, 94,000 educators, and 1,500 campuses.
Contact
Kim Garcia
***@esc4.net
