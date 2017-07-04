 
News By Tag
* Education K12 Teachers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Region 4 ESC Hosts K-12 Teachers STEAM Conference with 25+ Business & Community Partners

Partners include several high-profile Houston area science, technology, and engineering companies; universities; museums, and more.
 
 
Region 4 STEAM
Region 4 STEAM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Education K12 Teachers

Industry:
Education

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

HOUSTON - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Region 4 Education Service Center (Region 4 ESC) is hosting a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Conference on July 28 for K-12 Teachers with 25+ area businesses and organizations presenting hands-on workshops to bring STEAM concepts into more Houston area classrooms.

Region 4 ESC recognizes the critical need for K-12 students to be exposed to STEAM jobs, occupations and concepts to drive the leaders, innovators, and change makers of tomorrow. That is why we have called for community partners to support Texas teachers and students in their quest toward STEM/STEAM instructional experiences and the community has answered.

Partners from the following communities are ready to share their expertise: museum, corporate, K-12 and higher education, fine arts, maker space, science, engineering, technology, local government, and local businesses.

Sessions are interactive with direct applications in the real world that can translate to the classroom. This event is a meeting of those with the heart, mind, and spirit to make our world better by putting STEAM/STEM ideas in motion.

The event will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Region 4 ESC McKinney Conference Center. Event details and full list of community partners can be found at: http://dl.esc4.net/steam/teacher.html

About Region 4 Education Service Center

Region 4 Education Service Center (Region 4 ESC) is one of 20 regional education service centers established by the Texas Legislature in 1967 to assist school districts and charter schools in improving efficiencies and student performance. Region 4 ESC serves a seven-county area comprised of 49 public school districts and 38 open-enrollment charter schools, representing more than 1.1 million students, 94,000 educators, and 1,500 campuses.

Contact
Kim Garcia
***@esc4.net
End
Source:
Email:***@esc4.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share